Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steel Mill A.M.: Undrafted former Pitt standout Matt Galambos gets chance to impress Steelers

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, 10:18 a.m.
Steelers running back James Conner takes his leg away from linebacker Matt Galambos during practice Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Latrobe High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back James Conner takes his leg away from linebacker Matt Galambos during practice Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Latrobe High School.
Pitt's Adam Bisnowaty (69) and Matt Galambos celebrate beating Duke on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Adam Bisnowaty (69) and Matt Galambos celebrate beating Duke on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at Heinz Field.

Updated 41 minutes ago

For the fifth consecutive year, Matt Galambos was present for the Pitt football team picture when it was taken at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Thursday afternoon.

But this time, Galambos wasn't photographed. He wasn't even paying attention.

The linebacker was a little busy — he was taking part in practice as a rookie with the Steelers.

One of four rookies from Pitt who opened camp on the Steelers' 90-man roster, Galambos doesn't have the notoriety or pedigree of former ACC offensive player of the year James Conner.

An undrafted free agent, Galambos remains a longshot to make the active roster when the regular season opens. But that doesn't mean he's not getting an extensive look.

No Steelers rookie played more defensive snaps than Galambos did (38) during last week's preseason home opener against the Atlanta Falcons — and nobody on the team played more special teams snaps than Galambos (18).

“The key for someone in my position is to just keep sticking at it in special teams,” Galambos said. “I'm just back to learning all that and kind of the small details, even like blocking and things like that, angles, so that has definitely been good trying to get back in it.”

Galambos said he hasn't been a “core” special teamer since his first year and a half at Pitt, although he was on the punt team all four of his seasons.

It was his play as the Panthers' middle linebacker, though, for what he was known best. Galambos was a three-year starter, compiling 283 tackles over his career and not missing a game during his four years on campus.

“You can see he just has a nose for the ball,” said fellow Steelers inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich. “You watch him play, you watch him flying through, coming downhill and making a play. And then he can cover, too. So I think he's doing a great job right now in camp.”

Matakevich — although only in his second NFL season himself — serves as something of a role model for Galambos. Each is undersized (both listed at 6-1, Galambos listed as 4 pounds heavier at 239) and not a high-profile draft pick (Matakevich was taken near the bottom of the seventh round last year) who was a highly-productive tackler in college.

They both even wore No. 46 at their rookie training camps (Matakevich switched to No. 44 when the regular season began last fall).

“Especially when we first started in OTAs, (defensive coordinator Keith Butler) would be like, ‘Is that you, ‘Dirty Red?'” said the red-haired Matakevich, referring to his nickname. “‘No, that's Matt.' It was funny.

“But I've watched and been around (Galambos) the past few months watching him through OTAs and through camp, and he's definitely doing well for himself. Picking it up quick.”

Galambos would do well to follow the lead of Matakevich, who made the team as a rookie last season, became a special-teams standout and now during this camp cemented himself as the top backup at both inside linebacker spots.

With starters Ryan Shazier and Vince Williams in addition to Matakevich and veterans L.J. Fort and Steven Johnson at his position, Galambos' best bet for 2017 is probably the practice squad.

When the Steelers broke camp at St. Vincent College, they returned to the South Side facility where Galambos spent the past four years practicing. He said he regularly talks to Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and linebackers coach Rob Harley, in addition to many of the other former Panthers teammates who in similar spots as him — in NFL camps, trying to earn a job — such as safety Terrish Webb and Conner in his own locker room with the Steelers.

“(An NFL camp) definitely more of a challenge, I would say,” Galambos said. “Mentally and physically, with the talent around you.

“But as a whole the whole process has been good, the journey has been fun. I'm definitely thankful to Coach (Mike) Tomlin for giving me this opportunity to be one of 90 guys out here. And then to get into a preseason game, that was definitely awesome. I'm just trying to look forward and trying to get better each day and each game.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.