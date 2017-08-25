Steel Mill A.M.: Undrafted former Pitt standout Matt Galambos gets chance to impress Steelers

For the fifth consecutive year, Matt Galambos was present for the Pitt football team picture when it was taken at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Thursday afternoon.

But this time, Galambos wasn't photographed. He wasn't even paying attention.

The linebacker was a little busy — he was taking part in practice as a rookie with the Steelers.

One of four rookies from Pitt who opened camp on the Steelers' 90-man roster, Galambos doesn't have the notoriety or pedigree of former ACC offensive player of the year James Conner.

An undrafted free agent, Galambos remains a longshot to make the active roster when the regular season opens. But that doesn't mean he's not getting an extensive look.

No Steelers rookie played more defensive snaps than Galambos did (38) during last week's preseason home opener against the Atlanta Falcons — and nobody on the team played more special teams snaps than Galambos (18).

“The key for someone in my position is to just keep sticking at it in special teams,” Galambos said. “I'm just back to learning all that and kind of the small details, even like blocking and things like that, angles, so that has definitely been good trying to get back in it.”

Galambos said he hasn't been a “core” special teamer since his first year and a half at Pitt, although he was on the punt team all four of his seasons.

It was his play as the Panthers' middle linebacker, though, for what he was known best. Galambos was a three-year starter, compiling 283 tackles over his career and not missing a game during his four years on campus.

“You can see he just has a nose for the ball,” said fellow Steelers inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich. “You watch him play, you watch him flying through, coming downhill and making a play. And then he can cover, too. So I think he's doing a great job right now in camp.”

Matakevich — although only in his second NFL season himself — serves as something of a role model for Galambos. Each is undersized (both listed at 6-1, Galambos listed as 4 pounds heavier at 239) and not a high-profile draft pick (Matakevich was taken near the bottom of the seventh round last year) who was a highly-productive tackler in college.

They both even wore No. 46 at their rookie training camps (Matakevich switched to No. 44 when the regular season began last fall).

“Especially when we first started in OTAs, (defensive coordinator Keith Butler) would be like, ‘Is that you, ‘Dirty Red?'” said the red-haired Matakevich, referring to his nickname. “‘No, that's Matt.' It was funny.

“But I've watched and been around (Galambos) the past few months watching him through OTAs and through camp, and he's definitely doing well for himself. Picking it up quick.”

Galambos would do well to follow the lead of Matakevich, who made the team as a rookie last season, became a special-teams standout and now during this camp cemented himself as the top backup at both inside linebacker spots.

With starters Ryan Shazier and Vince Williams in addition to Matakevich and veterans L.J. Fort and Steven Johnson at his position, Galambos' best bet for 2017 is probably the practice squad.

When the Steelers broke camp at St. Vincent College, they returned to the South Side facility where Galambos spent the past four years practicing. He said he regularly talks to Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and linebackers coach Rob Harley, in addition to many of the other former Panthers teammates who in similar spots as him — in NFL camps, trying to earn a job — such as safety Terrish Webb and Conner in his own locker room with the Steelers.

“(An NFL camp) definitely more of a challenge, I would say,” Galambos said. “Mentally and physically, with the talent around you.

“But as a whole the whole process has been good, the journey has been fun. I'm definitely thankful to Coach (Mike) Tomlin for giving me this opportunity to be one of 90 guys out here. And then to get into a preseason game, that was definitely awesome. I'm just trying to look forward and trying to get better each day and each game.”