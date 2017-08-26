Steel Mill Gameday: OL Feiler looking to impress Steelers

Rare is the NFL player who appears in more than a half of a preseason game. Rarer still, the poor soul who plays in all four quarters.

Matt Feiler, though, doesn't want your pity. For him, it was a blessing when he started at left guard and played there until the final minutes during the Steelers' win against the Atlanta Falcons last week.

“I was just happy to get that many reps and to have a showing that I'm capable of playing almost a full game,” Feiler said.

“It was a good feeling.”

In his third season as property of the Steelers and fourth NFL training camp overall, Feiler has spent all of nine days on a 53-man roster. He was in uniform for one regular-season game (last Oct. 9 against the Jets) – but he did not play a snap.

At 25 years old, exhausted of practice squad eligibility and on a team with established starters and veteran capable backups, Feiler's time with the organization could be running out. But he was given something of a reprieve two weeks ago when Ramon Foster was under concussion protocol.

Coaches turned to Feiler to fill in at Foster's left guard spot with the first-team offense during practice. He held that spot in starting the team's second preseason game – and then he stayed in with the second- and third teams, too.

“I'm just trying to work and show coaches that I can be a contender,” Feiler said after last week's game. “‘Munch' (offensive line coach Mike Munchak) pulled me aside earlier this week and said, ‘Hey, we wanna see what you've got. Put yourself on film against and with other “1's” and just be yourself out there just, in case things don't work out here.'”

The continuity in recent years of the Steelers' starting offensive line is well-documented. But two of the three backups on the 53-man roster are carrying over the past two years, too: Chris Hubbard and B.J. Finney are virtual locks to return as the primary backups at tackle and guard/center, respectively.

But the eighth lineman spot isn't so nearly set in stone. Jerald Hawkins – a fourth-round pick last year who spent his rookie season on injured reserve – was presumed to have the inside track. But he hasn't stood out during this camp, opening up an opportunity for Feiler.

A native of Lancaster who played tackle at Division II Bloomsburg, Feiler spent 2014 with the Houston Texans. But when he was waived at the end of their 2015 camp, and the Steelers were eager to claim him.

The Steelers completed and accelerated Feiler's transition from tackle to guard – and at 6 feet 6, 330 pounds, Feiler is a big guard. During this training camp, though, he's been exclusively a guard, though the Steelers still value his flexibility and versatility to be “tackle-capable.”

Run-blocking is Feiler's strength. He could use a good showing in his all-around game over these final two preseason games to have a shot at making the team when the regular season begins. With NFL rules limiting practice-squad edibility to three seasons, it's Feiler's only chance of sticking.

“I have always had that sense of urgency to try to make the team; I know that's everybody's goal,” Feiler said. “But now with that in the back of my head… I try not to think about it too much, but it definitely keeps me aware and makes me have to step up a little more.”