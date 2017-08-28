Steelers tight ends prepared for red-zone targets this season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the Steelers driving inside the Indianapolis Colts 20 in the first quarter Saturday night, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did something slightly unusual on second and third down.

He didn't look for All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown.

He didn't look for returning deep threat Martavis Bryant.

He threw passes to Jesse James.

On both downs.

The result — each pass fell incomplete — wasn't as important in the third preseason game as was the concept.

Roethlisberger ignored his highly touted playmakers and tried to involve the 6-foot-7 James.

It was an indication that, even without departed free-agent acquisition Ladarius Green, the Steelers will try to exploit defenses in the red zone with the tight end.

The thought was reinforced on the first drive of the third quarter against the Colts when backup Landry Jones thew a 10-yard pass that tight end Xavier Grimble deftly hauled in with one hand for a touchdown.

“The quarterbacks gave us opportunities to make plays,” James said. “(The red zone) is a good place for a guy to be a tall target while we're trying to stretch the field a bit down there. That could be a big success for our offense and help us down the road.”

Make no mistake, the Steelers don't plan to turn James, Grimble or even blocking specialist David Johnson into the next Rob Gronkowski.

The tight ends will continue to take a backseat as long as Brown, Bryant and star running back Le'Veon Bell continue collecting paychecks from the Rooney family.

“That's kind of the tight end's role here,” Grimble said. “We do the dirty work — pass block, run block, pass protection, try to catch passes, make combat catches.”

This year, though, don't be surprised if the tight end, particularly with Bryant's return at wide receiver, becomes more involved in the scoring. Last year, while Bryant was serving a season-long suspension and in the first year after Heath Miller's retirement, tight ends accounted for just six of the Steelers' 33 touchdown receptions. James led with three, Grimble had two and Green one.

With Bell, Bryant and Bell on the field, that could create opportunities for James and company.

“You have to get over the top with Martavis, and you can't leave AB one on one on a corner, so the middle of the field you have to win,” James said. “You have to win that part of the field. (Slot receiver) Eli (Rogers) and myself and the tight ends and running backs, we see that as a huge opportunity for us, and we'll try to take advantage of it more this season.”

After finishing 16th — or precisely in the middle — in the red-zone touchdown percentage last season, the Steelers have set out to improve in that category. Coach Mike Tomlin devoted several sessions late in training camp at St. Vincent to the red zone.

The first test for the first-team offense Saturday against the Colts came on Roethlisberger's second — and final — drive. He moved the Steelers 57 yards to the Colts 18. On second-and-9, Roethlisberger threw a 10-yard pass toward the left sideline for James. Colts strong safety Matthias Farley arrived in time to bat the ball to the ground.

On third down, Roethlisberger looked for James at the 5-yard line. James grabbed the ball above his head and was in the process of bringing it down when Farley made a jarring hit near the tight end's head that dislodged the ball. No penalty was called on the play, and James didn't use it as an excuse.

“I've got to figure a way to get that ball in and secure it and make that catch for us,” he said. “It was a big play, third down, a possession down in the red zone. I've got to be able to make that play no matter what kind of hit I take.”

James finished with one catch for 12 yards. Grimble was the primary tight end used in the second half and caught all three of his targets for 26 yards, including the Steelers' only touchdown of the 19-15 loss.

“We have an important part in this offense no matter what anybody says,” Grimble said. “Everybody in the room knows they need us to play at a high level.”

For Grimble, it means a chance to get the snaps that were allotted to Green in the second half last season.

Green had 18 catches and averaged 16.7 yards per receptions before a concussion in Week 16 cut short his season.

At 6-4, Grimble has the size and athletic ability to contribute to the Steelers offense, but he has been plagued by drops in the past. Entering his second NFL season, Grimble's goal is consistency.

“That's something I'm working on every day,” he said. “For me, it's getting out of my own way and (not) trying to do too much. It's just slowing things down and trying to do the best I can with that play.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.