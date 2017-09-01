Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steel Mill A.M.: Haden, McDonald chasing elusive winning formula

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, 1:45 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -– Vance McDonald had been with the Steelers for two days, which was one more than could be said of Joe Haden.

In that short time frame, McDonald and Haden rapidly learned that expectations with the Steelers are different than with their previous employers.

“We're here to win a championship,” McDonald said Thursday night after the Steelers ended the preseason with a 17-14 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

“That's all I've heard since I've been here.”

Same goes for Haden.

“The way the coach talks about it, the way everybody talks, it's about winning, winning, winning,” he said.

Forgive McDonald and especially Haden if winning is a foreign concept. Consider that last season their teams had a combined 3-29 record.

That's no misprint. Three wins, 29 losses.

McDonald, a 27-year-old tight end acquired from the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, experienced one winning season in four years. That was his rookie season in 2013 when the 49ers were coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

After going 12-4 that year, the 49ers started a precipitous drop -– to 8-8, then 5-11 and finally 2-14 in 2016. That equates to a .422 winning percentage (27-37 record).

With the Steelers, McDonald is joining a team coming off an 11-5 season with an appearance in the AFC championship game. The Steelers have appeared in the postseason three consecutive years and haven't had a losing season since 2003.

McDonald was impressed when he heard the Steelers have employed just three head coaches since 1969.

“That's a statistic that no other team can say,” McDonald said. “That's consistency, and that's the culture they build –- a championship culture.”

McDonald wants to embrace that culture even if he did refer to the team's colors as “black and yellow.”

“It's a completely different thing, completely different team,” he said. “We're after one goal, and that's to win a championship.”

At least McDonald had one winning season to savor during his four years with the 49ers. Haden, a 28-year-old cornerback who signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Steelers on Wednesday, has never played on a team that reached .500. In fact, only one came close.

The high-water mark during Haden's seven years with the Browns came in 2014 when they finished 7-9. Since then, the Browns have gone 4-28, including 1-15 last season.

With the Browns, Haden's teams owned a dismal .259 winning percentage (29-83 record).

“In Cleveland, we always just were trying to grind, always trying to get there,” Haden said. “You talk about the Super Bowl in Cleveland, but here it's a different feeling.”

With the Steelers, Haden believes he can be part of a championship team, something he last experienced in 2008 when he was part of the Florida Gators when they won the BCS national championship. He was teammates with Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey on that team.

Haden rattled off a list of players whose presence helped convince him to sign with the Steelers shortly after he became a free agent Wednesday afternoon.

“We have high-powered guys,” he said. “You have Ben (Roethlisberger) walking through the locker room, Antonio Brown putting up crazy numbers. (Martavis) Bryant, Le'Veon Bell. … We have those type of weapons all over the place.”

While Haden watched the Steelers' preseason finale from the sidelines -– he didn't have a uniform or number yet -– McDonald made his debut even though he hadn't practiced with the team. He estimated he logged 15 snaps against the Panthers.

The game concluded a dizzying few days for McDonald. He played for the 49ers in the third preseason game Sunday night in Minnesota. Upon arriving back in San Francisco, he was informed of the trade. He caught a flight to Pittsburgh, arriving early Tuesday morning. The next day, he headed with his new teammates to Carolina. Then, it was back to Pittsburgh late Thursday night.

To hear him say it, the journey has been well worth it.

“I couldn't be happier with where I landed,” he said. “That's for sure.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

