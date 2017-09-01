Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers analysis: Joe Rutter predicts the 53-man roster

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, 9:27 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers' Terrell Watson (39) runs against the Carolina Panthers in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Steelers receiver Justin Hunter streches for a fourth-quarter touchdown past the Falcons' Jalen Collins Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The excitement of pulling out a last-second win in the preseason finale — even if it was with third-stringers facing third-stringers — was fresh in Mike Tomlin's mind when he talked about the inevitability of paring his roster.

In the moment, the Steelers coach acted like he didn't want to let anyone go from the group he took into Carolina on Thursday night.

“Like I told those men, I'm really appreciative of the effort, the camaraderie of the 90 (players), the spirit in which they attacked this process,” Tomlin said. “I'm thankful of that.”

Sentiment aside, Tomlin is realistic enough to know he must shorten his roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Some decisions will be easy, others maddeningly difficult with the Steelers taking into account the practice squad and the waivers process before coming to a conclusion. Adding cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Vance McDonald to the equation this week will put two other potential contributors on the wrong side of the bubble.

Here's one look at how the 53-man roster could shape out, not accounting for any possible trades before the Saturday deadline:

Quarterbacks (3): Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones, Joshua Dobbs

Breakdown: Jones is the clear backup as evidenced by Tomlin getting him out of the game Thursday night after two series.

Offensive line (8): Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster, David DeCastro, Marcus Gilbert, Alejandro Villanueva, Chris Hubbard, B.J. Finney, Jerald Hawkins

Breakdown: The Steelers have needs elsewhere so keeping a ninth offensive lineman seems remote. The eighth spot comes down to Hawkins, the fourth-rounder from 2016 who had a slow start to camp, or Feiler, who has looked good yet is out of practice squad eligibility. Feiler played every offensive snap against the Panthers, an indication the Steelers wanted to see more from him or were showcasing him for other NFL teams. The guess here is Hawkins wins the job.

Wide receiver (6): Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Sammie Coates, Justin Hunter

Breakdown: Hunter helped his cause with a 58-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the first half vs. Carolina. Keeping Hunter leaves no room for Darrius Heyward-Bey, who also is a special teams standout. Cutting Heyward-Bey also would bring minimal salary-cap savings. Coates also can play special teams. Demarcus Ayers had a nifty 20-yard punt return that set up the winning touchdown Thursday in his first preseason game. It may be too little, too late for Ayers, who has practice squad eligibility remaining.

Running backs (4): Le'Veon Bell, James Conner, Roosevelt Nix, Terrell Watson

Breakdown: Friday's reported release of Knile Davis likely clinched a roster spot for Watson, who rushed for 89 yards on 19 carries Thursday. Davis, despite providing a veteran presence, didn't impress with his kickoff returns.

Tight ends (4): Jesse James, Vance McDonald, David Johnson, Xavier Grimble

Breakdown: The Steelers appear set to keep four running backs, which likely means room for an extra tight end. Johnson and Grimble stay.

Defensive line (5): Cameron Heyward, Javon Hargrave, Stephon Tuitt, Tyson Alualu, L.T. Walton

Breakdown: This arguably is the most stable group on the roster. Walton's capability of playing nose tackle will signal the end to Dan McCullers' tenure with the Steelers. Johnny Maxey, who finished the 2016 season on the active roster, appears destined to return to the practice squad.

Outside linebacker (5): T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree, James Harrison, Anthony Chickillo, Arthur Moats

Breakdown: The numbers, as well as Chickillo's progress heading into his third season, landed Moats on the third string at the end of the preseason. For now, he stays, but the Steelers could save about $2 million in cap space if they release the veteran.

Inside linebacker (4): Ryan Shazier, Vince Williams, Tyler Matakevich, L.J. Fort

Breakdown: The waiver wire could provide an extra body here after released players clear waivers Sunday. Fort ended the preseason in impressive fashion, leading the Steelers with eight tackles, breaking up a pass and recovering a fumble. Steven Johnson's injury likely ends his chance of making the team.

Safety (4): Mike Mitchell, Sean Davis, Robert Golden, Jordan Dangerfield, Jacob Hagen

Breakdown: Friday's reported release of Jacob Hagen likely means Jordan Dangerfield's ankle injury isn't serious. Hagen had an impressive preseason, logging a team-high 72 percent of the defensive snaps and taking the field 23 times on special teams, and may be ticketed for the practice squad. Mitchell's prolonged hamstring injury could necessitate another roster move before Sept. 10.

Cornerback (7): Artie Burns, Joe Haden, Ross Cockrell, Coty Sensabaugh, Cameron Sutton, William Gay, Mike Hilton

Breakdown: Cockrell lost his starting job with the acquisition of Haden, but it appears he'll keep his roster spot. Sutton aggravated a hamstring injury against Carolina, and his availability for the start of the season could be in doubt.

Specialists (3): Chris Boswell, Jordan Berry, Colin Holba

Breakdown: Holba should have the inside track on the long snapper job because the Steelers used a sixth-round draft choice on him. Kameron Canaday, though, has some NFL experience. Each player received five snaps in the preseason finale.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

