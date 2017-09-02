Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' cuts include TE David Johnson, CB Senquez Golson

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
Outside linebacker Arthur Moats breaks up a pass to David Johnson (82) during Steelers training camp at St. Vincent College on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Outside linebacker Arthur Moats breaks up a pass to David Johnson (82) during Steelers training camp at St. Vincent College on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.
Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson slams his helmet after being hurt during training camp Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, at St. Vincent.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson slams his helmet after being hurt during training camp Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, at St. Vincent.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Tight end David Johnson, cornerback Senquez Golson and sixth-round draft pick Colin Holba were among the players cut by the Steelers on Saturday as they got down to the 53-man roster.

With the release of Johnson, a blocking specialist, the Steelers will go with three tight ends on the roster: Jesse James, Xavier Grimble and newcomer Vance McDonald, acquired in a trade from the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

Golson, a former second-round draft pick, never took a snap in a preseason game in three training camps with the Steelers. He hasn't practiced since July 30 because of a hamstring injury.

Holba, a long snapper, was the only draft pick not to make the Steelers' roster.

Before announcing the 34 players cut, the Steelers traded cornerback Ross Cockrell to the New York Giants and wide receiver Sammie Coates to the Cleveland Browns.

Also released by the Steelers were: wide receiver Demarcus Ayers, center Ruben Carter, offensive lineman Ethan Cooper, running back Knile Davis, cornerback Brandon Dixon, center Kyle Friend, linebacker Matt Galambos, linebacker Austin Gearing, safety Malik Golden (waived/injured), safety Jacob Hagen, wide receiver Cobi Hamilton, defensive end Lavon Hooks, quarterback Bart Houston, linebacker Farrington Huguenin, linebacker Steven Johnson, defensive end Francis Kallon, linebacker Keith Kelsey, defensive end Johnny Maxey, tight end Jake McGee, offensive tackle Brian Mihalik, offensive lineman Keavon Milton, cornerback Dashaun Phillips, defensive tackle Roy Philon, offensive tackle Jake Rodgers, cornerback JaCorey Shepherd, wide receiver Justin Thomas, running back Fitzgerald Touissant, wide receiver Marcus Tucker, safety Terrish Webb and running back Trey Williams.

Related Content
Steelers trade wide receiver Sammie Coates, corner Ross Cockrell
Two Less than a year ago were heady times for Sammie Coates and Ross Cockrell. Last September, Coates was making big plays with regularity. And people ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.