Steelers' cuts include TE David Johnson, CB Senquez Golson

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

*Does not count against 53-man roster because he has not signed his contract

Tight end David Johnson, cornerback Senquez Golson and sixth-round draft pick Colin Holba were among the players cut by the Steelers on Saturday as they got down to the 53-man roster.

With the release of Johnson, a blocking specialist, the Steelers will go with three tight ends on the roster: Jesse James, Xavier Grimble and newcomer Vance McDonald, acquired in a trade from the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

Golson, a former second-round draft pick, never took a snap in a preseason game in three training camps with the Steelers. He hasn't practiced since July 30 because of a hamstring injury.

Holba, a long snapper, was the only draft pick not to make the Steelers' roster.

Before announcing the 34 players cut, the Steelers traded cornerback Ross Cockrell to the New York Giants and wide receiver Sammie Coates to the Cleveland Browns.

Also released by the Steelers were: wide receiver Demarcus Ayers, center Ruben Carter, offensive lineman Ethan Cooper, running back Knile Davis, cornerback Brandon Dixon, center Kyle Friend, linebacker Matt Galambos, linebacker Austin Gearing, safety Malik Golden (waived/injured), safety Jacob Hagen, wide receiver Cobi Hamilton, defensive end Lavon Hooks, quarterback Bart Houston, linebacker Farrington Huguenin, linebacker Steven Johnson, defensive end Francis Kallon, linebacker Keith Kelsey, defensive end Johnny Maxey, tight end Jake McGee, offensive tackle Brian Mihalik, offensive lineman Keavon Milton, cornerback Dashaun Phillips, defensive tackle Roy Philon, offensive tackle Jake Rodgers, cornerback JaCorey Shepherd, wide receiver Justin Thomas, running back Fitzgerald Touissant, wide receiver Marcus Tucker, safety Terrish Webb and running back Trey Williams.