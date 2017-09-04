Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Newest Steelers players J.J. Wilcox, Joe Haden, Vance McDonald getting settled in

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, 7:06 p.m.
Joe Haden intercepts a pass intended for Ravens receiver Breshad Perriman on Sept. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. Haden signed with the Steeler on Wednesday.
Getty Images
Joe Haden intercepts a pass intended for Ravens receiver Breshad Perriman on Sept. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. Haden signed with the Steeler on Wednesday.

Updated 48 minutes ago

They combine for 18 seasons of NFL experience, 149 starts and about $18 million in earnings for this year. All three practiced as Steelers for the first time Monday, and each already was taking reps with the starters.

Cornerback Joe Haden, safety J.J. Wilcox and tight end Vance McDonald were acquired by the Steelers separately over the past six days, but none had gone through a practice with their new teammates. Monday was their first of four chances to do so to get up to speed before Sunday's season opener at Cleveland.

“Just really more or less just trying to get a feel for everything,” said McDonald, who was acquired from San Francisco in an Aug. 29 trade. “Right now, I know our coaches are really concerned with seeing where guys can fit in and trying to identify roles, especially for me, since I haven't been here.”

McDonald was coy but confirmed that he had some first-team reps, sharing them with incumbent No. 1 tight end Jesse James. Wilcox confirmed he was rotated in at free and strong safety with the first defense alongside Robert Golden and Sean Davis (starting free safety Mike Mitchell was a limited participant), and teammates Mike Hilton and Brian Allen confirmed Haden was with the first team opposite Artie Burns at outside cornerback.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Haden arguably was the headliner among the veteran newcomers. He was signed Wednesday hours after the Cleveland Browns announced they cut him after seven seasons with the team.

“Man, he's a nightmare (to play against),” said All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown, who ran reps against Haden. “Joe is Joe: strong, physical, gonna be at your face on the line. And he's a competitor.

“You know playing a guy like him, he's not gonna back down. He gonna be in your face. I've got tremendous respect for him, and I'm just glad he's on my side now.”

While McDonald and Haden already met all of their teammates days earlier — each joined the team in Charlotte for Thursday's preseason finale, and McDonald even played sparingly — Wilcox was at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex about 14 hours after the Steelers acquired him from Tampa Bay in a deal that involved on exchange of draft picks.

“I came in, and Joe was getting a physical at like 6:30 this morning, still half asleep,” Wilcox said. “I was excited (about the trade) but at the same time, overwhelmed, just because I had just landed and I didn't know how my family was going to respond to it. Back home at Tampa, I don't know how they were going to handle it. But they were more excited than me.”

McDonald, Wilcox and Haden came from situations where, for various reasons, it had become apparent their time perhaps was coming to an end. The three combined for three playoff appearances over their 15 previous seasons. Joining a Super Bowl contender was welcome.

Wilcox even remarked that he has a poster of Ben Roethlisberger on the wall of his childhood home.

“Playoffs, you don't even mention playoffs here. Playoffs is (assumed),” he said. “We're trying to win Super Bowls here with the Steelers, and that's my understanding.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.