Newest Steelers players J.J. Wilcox, Joe Haden, Vance McDonald getting settled in

They combine for 18 seasons of NFL experience, 149 starts and about $18 million in earnings for this year. All three practiced as Steelers for the first time Monday, and each already was taking reps with the starters.

Cornerback Joe Haden, safety J.J. Wilcox and tight end Vance McDonald were acquired by the Steelers separately over the past six days, but none had gone through a practice with their new teammates. Monday was their first of four chances to do so to get up to speed before Sunday's season opener at Cleveland.

“Just really more or less just trying to get a feel for everything,” said McDonald, who was acquired from San Francisco in an Aug. 29 trade. “Right now, I know our coaches are really concerned with seeing where guys can fit in and trying to identify roles, especially for me, since I haven't been here.”

McDonald was coy but confirmed that he had some first-team reps, sharing them with incumbent No. 1 tight end Jesse James. Wilcox confirmed he was rotated in at free and strong safety with the first defense alongside Robert Golden and Sean Davis (starting free safety Mike Mitchell was a limited participant), and teammates Mike Hilton and Brian Allen confirmed Haden was with the first team opposite Artie Burns at outside cornerback.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Haden arguably was the headliner among the veteran newcomers. He was signed Wednesday hours after the Cleveland Browns announced they cut him after seven seasons with the team.

“Man, he's a nightmare (to play against),” said All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown, who ran reps against Haden. “Joe is Joe: strong, physical, gonna be at your face on the line. And he's a competitor.

“You know playing a guy like him, he's not gonna back down. He gonna be in your face. I've got tremendous respect for him, and I'm just glad he's on my side now.”

While McDonald and Haden already met all of their teammates days earlier — each joined the team in Charlotte for Thursday's preseason finale, and McDonald even played sparingly — Wilcox was at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex about 14 hours after the Steelers acquired him from Tampa Bay in a deal that involved on exchange of draft picks.

“I came in, and Joe was getting a physical at like 6:30 this morning, still half asleep,” Wilcox said. “I was excited (about the trade) but at the same time, overwhelmed, just because I had just landed and I didn't know how my family was going to respond to it. Back home at Tampa, I don't know how they were going to handle it. But they were more excited than me.”

McDonald, Wilcox and Haden came from situations where, for various reasons, it had become apparent their time perhaps was coming to an end. The three combined for three playoff appearances over their 15 previous seasons. Joining a Super Bowl contender was welcome.

Wilcox even remarked that he has a poster of Ben Roethlisberger on the wall of his childhood home.

“Playoffs, you don't even mention playoffs here. Playoffs is (assumed),” he said. “We're trying to win Super Bowls here with the Steelers, and that's my understanding.”

