Steelers notebook: Undrafted CB Mike Hilton works out with first team defense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the 2017 Steelers first convened in May, Mike Hilton was little more than an afterthought. An undrafted and undersized cornerback who was released twice over the prior year, Hilton was buried on the depth chart.

Monday, when the Steelers met to begin preparations for their regular-season opener with the Browns, Hilton was a starter.

Hilton confirmed he was serving as the first-team slot cornerback during Monday's practice.

“I got some first-team reps,” Hilton said. “I'm not sure what it means, honestly, but I will be prepared no matter which team it's with and no matter how many reps it's with.”

Hilton's possible promotion — he's in the mix along with veteran William Gay — comes at the conclusion of a strong training camp in which he stood out in practice and preseason games.

The 5-foot-9 Hilton was tied for the team lead in solo tackles in the preseason (13) and tied for second in sacks (two).

“I don't try to do too much. I just do my job, and I've been able to make a lot of plays,” Hilton said. “Hopefully it can continue.”

More dime

After adding two veterans to their secondary over the past week, the Steelers apparently are willing to go deeper into that group more often during games.

Hilton and rookie cornerback Brian Allen confirmed the Steelers practiced extensively in a dime defense Monday, continuing a trend that began during training camp practices and saw dime usage during preseason games.

The Steelers in the recent past had not used the dime defense — six defensive backs on the field at once — too often. One reason is that it requires taking a linebacker off the field. Now that Lawrence Timmons has moved on, perhaps that is more palatable.

“I think maybe (coaches) are starting to realize that they've got a lot of DBs who can go out there and make plays and tackle and cover,” Hilton said. “And they got some speed. Put a lot of speed out there, you can do a lot of things on defense.”

Sutton IR, Johnson back

The Steelers got back down to the 53-man roster limit with a series of moves.

A two-week roster exemption for Le'Veon Bell allows the Steelers to carry 54 players until he is activated for a game.

The Steelers also placed rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton on injured reserve, re-signed linebacker Steven Johnson and waived/injured safety Jordan Dangerfield. The Steelers had one extra player after acquiring safety J.J. Wilcox in a trade with Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Sutton aggravated a hamstring injury in the preseason finale at Carolina, and Dangerfield suffered an ankle injury. Johnson was among the players cut Saturday.

For Johnson, it was a repeat of 2016 when he was among the last roster cuts only to be re-signed one day later.

Numbers game

Cornerback Joe Haden still remains without a number. He wore No. 2 in practice Monday.

Mike Mitchell wears No. 23, the number Haden wore during his seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Mitchell indicated he is open to transferring the number to Haden if he is compensated for it.

Wilcox wore No. 27 Monday, the number previously sported by Senquez Golson. It isn't certain that Wilcox's number is permanent.

Mitchell on the field

Mitchell confirmed he practiced Monday but would not specify how much time he participated. Teams don't have to submit a practice report until Wednesday.

Mitchell wouldn't rule out playing Sunday in Cleveland. He hasn't practiced in pads since July 30.

“We'll see,” he said.

Captains named

The Steelers reduced their number of captains from four to two: Ben Roethlisberger (offense) and Cameron Heyward (defense). It is the ninth time Roethlisberger has been a team captain and the third year in a row Heyward has been chosen.

The Steelers have no special teams captain after Robert Golden held that distinction the past three years.

Chris Adamski and Joe Rutter are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach them at cadamski@tribweb.com and jrutter@tribweb.com.