Steelers add Fitzgerald Toussaint, Pitt's Matt Galambos, 8 others to practice squad

Twenty-four hours after getting cut by the Steelers, Fitzgerald Toussaint was officially back with the organization Sunday. Albeit at a much lower salary and in a diminished, less formal role.

The veteran running back was one of 10 players the Steelers added to their practice squad. A day after teams across the NFL were flooded by more than 1,000 names to sift through following the league-mandated cut from 90 players to 53 players by each of the 32 teams, only 44 did not clear waivers and were claimed.

After a busy week of additions from outside the organization, the Steelers largely stood pat on what is one of the busiest days on the NFL transactions calendar Sunday.

The Steelers did not claim anybody, according to the league's official transactions notice Sunday. They lost just one: offensive tackle Brian Mihalik, who spent 14 weeks on the Steelers' 53-man roster last season, went to the Detroit Lions.

None of the other 34 players released by the Steelers in recent days were claimed by another team.

But after the waiver process ran its course, teams were permitted to assemble a 10-man practice squad. The Steelers filled it entirely with players who finished camp with them, including Toussaint, who's been with the organization for two full years now and has a postseason start to his credit.

With Le'Veon Bell and backup DeAngelo Williams both out because of injury, Toussaint was the featured back for the Steelers AFC divisional round playoff game at Denver in January 2016. He had 39 rushing yards but lost a fumble late in the defeat.

Still, the Steelers kept Toussaint around as their No. 3 running back and primary kickoff returner last season. But even though Williams' contract expired and Bell was a no-show for all of training camp, Toussaint was passed by rookie James Conner and first-year journeyman Terrell Watson on the running back depth chart.

But the NFL tweaked its practice-squad eligibility rules a few years ago to make more experienced players eligible, allowing a veteran of 25 NFL games over three seasons like Toussaint to catch on to a practice squad and provide the Steelers valuable veteran insurance.

The other headliner on the practice squad is Matt Galambos, a former Pitt linebacker who began the summer as a longshot: he was invited to the Steelers' rookie camp as a tryout. But Galambos earned a 90-man training camp roster spot that first weekend in May and gradually worked his way up to the third-team among the inside linebackers. A three-year starter at Pitt, Galambos was named to the all-ACC academic team.

Also making the practice squad were center Kyle Friend, safety Jacob Hagen, defensive end Lavon Hooks, linebacker Farrington Huguenin, tight end Jake McGee, cornerback Dashaun Phillips and wide receivers Justin Thomas and Marcus Tucker.

Hagen and Tucker are 2016 holdovers from the practice squad, Hooks spent last year's training camp with the Steelers and Phillips was acquired in a trade with Washington two weeks ago.

McGee and Thomas – who played quarterback at Georgia Tech – were added to the camp roster after it was underway. Huguenin plays the same position as former University of Kentucky teammate and former Steelers first-round pick Bud Dupree.

Notable in not being part of the Steelers' practice squad were receivers Demarcus Ayers and Cobi Hamilton, defensive lineman Johnny Maxey and cornerback Senquez Golson. Golson was a second-round pick in 2015 who's been repeatedly injured since his arrival in Pittsburgh, and Ayers, Hamilton and Maxey all spent parts of the 2016 regular season on the 53-man roster.

Also Sunday according to the list of official transactions released by the league, the Steelers placed former Penn State safety Malik Golden on their injured reserve list. The undrafted rookie wasn't added to their 90-man roster until the day of the first training camp practice after veteran Daimion Stafford did not report to Latrobe.

Golden gradually scaled Penn State's depth chart to become a starter as a fifth-year senior for the Big Ten champion Nittany Lions in 2016. He worked his way up the Steelers' camp depth chart, too. He suffered a groin injury after making an interception during the final preseason game Thursday.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.