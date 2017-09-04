Gorman: Steelers send strong message with moves

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There was a stir in the Steelers locker room Monday, with cameras surrounding the stall of Le'Veon Bell and a trio of newcomers causing players to talk about going to work on Labor Day.

Steelers president Art Rooney II might have cautioned against thinking about a Super Bowl before the season starts, but the recent moves made their motive clear.

The return of Bell and the additions of tight end Vance McDonald, cornerback Joe Haden and safety J.J. Wilcox sent a strong message about the Steelers' expectations for a season that starts Sunday at the Cleveland Browns.

It's Super Bowl or bust.

“Absolutely, you've got to look at it like that,” center Maurkice Pouncey said. “I've been here for eight years, and they've never done anything like that. So, I think it's a right-now thing.

“They helped out our team tremendously, but we've got to go out there and put in the work and put in on film every single day.”

The Steelers also sent a more subtle message with the moves.

Save the superstars, players were put on high alert that no starting job is safe.

“It tells you to take nothing for granted. No one is needed. Anyone can take our place,” All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown said. “We've got to mind our Ps and Qs, in regards to doing our job, on and off the field. This locker room continues to change and evolve, and this team's going to put the best players in the best situations.”

If the Steelers didn't make that clear throughout training camp, they did so before the final preseason game.

Ross Cockrell was bumped by Artie Burns for the top cornerback spot, then challenged by Coty Sensabaugh.

When the Browns cut Haden, the Steelers signed him within hours. By the end of the weekend, Cockrell was traded to the New York Giants and receiver Sammie Coates to the Browns.

It was almost as if the Steelers were exorcising their demons from their AFC championship game loss at New England.

“We're trying to build a team that could contend for the Super Bowl,” Burns said, “and to eventually win.”

The arrival of Haden should not only help Burns but solidify a secondary that was routinely scorched by backups in the preseason.

McDonald could become the big-play tight end the free-agent signing of Ladarius Green never provided.

Wilcox, at worst, provides much-needed depth at safety; at best, Wilcox could start if Mitchell isn't ready to return for the opener.

And Bell is one of the game's best at his position.

But all four practiced for the first time with the Steelers the week of the opener, so it might take some time for them to get in sync.

“It's awesome to look around and think that, but every team looks good on paper,” Pouncey said. “We always had the right mindset. We knew we had a great team. It was always easier to say on the microphone how great we are but that's just names and numbers. We've got to go out there and do it.

“Even as an organization, there's a lot of pressure on us. This team is all about winning championships. They spent a lot of money on the offensive side and now the defensive side, and expect a winning outcome from us.”

Not just a winning outcome but a Super Bowl, even if it's supposed to be too early talk about that.

“We can't look too far. We can't get too high, can't get too low,” Brown said. “We have to be singularly focused on Week 1. This is just the beginning of the journey. You've got to ask me this in about 24 weeks.”

That would be in February, just after Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. Not to get ahead of ourselves.