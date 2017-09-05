Steel Mill A.M.: Steelers J.J. Wilcox ready to make impression on opposing receivers

When J.J. Wilcox walked into the Steelers' facility for the first time early Monday morning, he'd done so having only faced his new team once.

He'd made quite the impression.

While Wilcox has the respect of his new defensive teammates he'll be working alongside, it's those on offense who seemed most familiar with the former Dallas Cowboys safety.

"Man, Wilcox!" Antonio Brown practically squealed when asked for his impression of the new guy with the locker not far from his. "Man, he gonna give you a headache! That guy's a hitter!"

For proof, look at this example from two years ago when Wilcox delivered a hit on arguably the only receiver in the league as accomplished as Brown, the Giants' Odell Beckham. The hit was so hard, Wilcox broke his own nose on it.

On a team whose identity has long been associated with physicality – particularly on defense – Wilcox's hard-hitting reputation was welcomed and embraced.

At this point it could be considered probable that Wilcox, at least in part, will be playing in place of starting free safety Mike Mitchell to begin the regular season. If that's true – Mitchell hasn't practiced fully in more than a month because of an undisclosed lower-body injury – to hear Wilcox tell it, there won't be much of a change in styles. Wilcox, unsolicited, brought up Mitchell's name when asked to describe his own game.

"Aggressive; I bring a physical presence," Wilcox said. "Mike Mitchell is Mike Mitchell and J.J. is J.J., and we both like to hit, we both like to bring the physicality to the game, and also to take the ball away from the offense."

The 6-0, 212-pound Wilcox is a five-year NFL veteran who was a full-time starter for Dallas for half of his previous four seasons. One of his four starts in 2016 came in a win at Heinz Field in which Wilcox had nine tackles and a pass defended.

Even Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey -- who plays a position about as far away from the opposing safety as can possibly be – came away knowing who Wilcox was.

"Real great player, a real aggressive player," Pouncey said. "He loves hits loves playing football, you can tell that."

On his third team in a matter of nine months (Wilcox signed a two-year, $6.25 million contract with Tampa Bay in the spring; he was shipped to the Steelers in a deal that involved a swap of late-round draft picks Sunday), Wilcox sounds like a man eager to join a Super Bowl contender.

"They are a great defense," Wilcox said while making a quick scan around his new locker room. "I mean this defense, you're coming in with some guys who are Pro Bowlers and know how to win and know how to get the job done. So for me it's how fast can I pick up the playbook and help this defense out? So that's my job and that's going to be my goal this week."

As with most new acquisitions, Wilcox cited the differing terminology as the biggest adjustment to learn. But he did acknowledge that the Steelers aren't functionally doing anything too radically different than the scheme he'd been practicing at in Tampa Bay.

Wilcox even noted how Mike Tomlin is a disciple of the Buccaneers' defense; he was their defensive coordinator when he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007.

On his first day of practice, Wilcox said he was rotated into the first-team at both strong safety and free safety. He wasn't told a specific short- or long-term role, but the roster numbers dictate that, at worst, Wilcox will likely be a primary backup at either spot.

As a bonus for the Steelers when it comes to Wilcox: he comes with a reputation for desiring to play – and excelling at – special teams. That's not necessarily always the case for a five-year veteran who's been a starter.

"Hey, the more you can do, the better," Wilcox said. "I want to just help this team the best way I can, so just come in and play the role they want me to play."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.