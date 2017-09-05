Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Mike Tomlin will monitor Le'Veon Bell's workload for season opener and beyond

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, 6:21 p.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

New season, new workload for a refreshed and returning Le'Veon Bell.

Although the Steelers made Bell the focal point of their offense in the second half of the 2016 season, a strategy that carried them on a nine-game winning streak until the AFC championship game, the formula won't necessarily be duplicated when this season opens Sunday in Cleveland.

And not just because Bell finally ended his seven-month absence Monday — less than a week before the opener — when he signed his $12.12 million franchise-tag tender and reported to practice.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he has no “hard and fast plan” for the number of carries Bell will receive — not against the Browns or the 15 games that will follow. All Tomlin knows is he won't be using 2016 as a guideline for Bell's workload.

“We are singularly focused on '17,” Tomlin said at his weekly press conference. “We're trying to establish a baseline of what the workload is for '17, and we'll adjust accordingly based on roles and what we're capable of.

“I really don't think about '16 in terms of some of those things.”

Bell will participate in just one padded practice — it will be Wednesday — prior to the opener. He missed all noncontact workouts at organized team activities and minicamp and, of course, stayed away from training camp and the preseason.

“Hopefully he'll get hit around a bit and knock some of the cobwebs off,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said on his weekly 93.7 FM radio show.

When he returned from his three-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season, Bell carried 18 times and rushed for 144 yards in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Through the ninth game against Dallas, Bell maintained that pace by averaging 16.7 carries and 7.5 receptions. The Steelers, however, had a 4-5 record.

The ensuing winning streak featured an emphasis on Bell's legs. Over the next six games — he didn't play in the meaningless season finale — Bell averaged 26.8 carries and five catches to help the Steelers finish 11-5.

In the postseason, Bell was handed the ball 29 and 30 times in wins over Miami and Kansas City, respectively. He was limited to six touches in the first half of the AFC championship game before a groin injury forced him out of the eventual 36-17 loss to the New England Patriots.

Bell said Monday that he's ready to pick up where he left off prior to the Patriots game, if needed.

“I want as many carries as I need to get for us to win games,” he said. “The biggest thing for me is, I don't care if I have nine carries. If I come out of the game, and we win, that's all that matters to me.

“If I have 39 carries and we win, that's all that matters to me. I've got to be prepared for 40 carries. I've got to be ready for 10. Whatever it is they may use me as, I've got to prepare for everything, and I think I did my best in the offseason to prepare for that.”

The Steelers did, too, drafting former Pitt running back James Conner in the third round to serve as Bell's backup. Connor rushed for 98 yards on 20 carries in the second preseason game. Tomlin said he is “comfortable” with using Conner as a complement to Bell, and Roethlisberger agreed.

“He's got to be ready to go,” Roethlisberger said. “We're not really sure what kind of football shape Le'Veon is going to be in Sunday. I would anticipate and I think James is anticipating and ready to get quite a few carries.”

Tomlin said he will meet with Bell each morning this week to “chart a course” for the season opener. Tomlin described Bell as a “football-sharp guy,” who won't need much time to learn the nuances of the expanded Steelers playbook.

“We'll continue to watch his progress throughout the week, not only in terms of what he's able to execute from a conditioning or football conditioning standpoint, but also from a quality of execution standpoint, a detail standpoint.”

Roethlisberger said he will do his part to help Bell get re-acclimated to the offense.

“One good thing about the running back is he's going to be standing right next to the quarterback in the backfield,” Roethlisberger said, “so I should be able to get him an answer pretty quick.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell returned to practice Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell returned to practice Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell returns to practice Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell returns to practice Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.