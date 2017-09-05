Mike Tomlin will monitor Le'Veon Bell's workload for season opener and beyond

A look at Le'Veon Bell's workload over his first six games, his next six games and two full playoff games with the Steelers in 2016:

New season, new workload for a refreshed and returning Le'Veon Bell.

Although the Steelers made Bell the focal point of their offense in the second half of the 2016 season, a strategy that carried them on a nine-game winning streak until the AFC championship game, the formula won't necessarily be duplicated when this season opens Sunday in Cleveland.

And not just because Bell finally ended his seven-month absence Monday — less than a week before the opener — when he signed his $12.12 million franchise-tag tender and reported to practice.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he has no “hard and fast plan” for the number of carries Bell will receive — not against the Browns or the 15 games that will follow. All Tomlin knows is he won't be using 2016 as a guideline for Bell's workload.

“We are singularly focused on '17,” Tomlin said at his weekly press conference. “We're trying to establish a baseline of what the workload is for '17, and we'll adjust accordingly based on roles and what we're capable of.

“I really don't think about '16 in terms of some of those things.”

Bell will participate in just one padded practice — it will be Wednesday — prior to the opener. He missed all noncontact workouts at organized team activities and minicamp and, of course, stayed away from training camp and the preseason.

“Hopefully he'll get hit around a bit and knock some of the cobwebs off,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said on his weekly 93.7 FM radio show.

When he returned from his three-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season, Bell carried 18 times and rushed for 144 yards in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Through the ninth game against Dallas, Bell maintained that pace by averaging 16.7 carries and 7.5 receptions. The Steelers, however, had a 4-5 record.

The ensuing winning streak featured an emphasis on Bell's legs. Over the next six games — he didn't play in the meaningless season finale — Bell averaged 26.8 carries and five catches to help the Steelers finish 11-5.

In the postseason, Bell was handed the ball 29 and 30 times in wins over Miami and Kansas City, respectively. He was limited to six touches in the first half of the AFC championship game before a groin injury forced him out of the eventual 36-17 loss to the New England Patriots.

Bell said Monday that he's ready to pick up where he left off prior to the Patriots game, if needed.

“I want as many carries as I need to get for us to win games,” he said. “The biggest thing for me is, I don't care if I have nine carries. If I come out of the game, and we win, that's all that matters to me.

“If I have 39 carries and we win, that's all that matters to me. I've got to be prepared for 40 carries. I've got to be ready for 10. Whatever it is they may use me as, I've got to prepare for everything, and I think I did my best in the offseason to prepare for that.”

The Steelers did, too, drafting former Pitt running back James Conner in the third round to serve as Bell's backup. Connor rushed for 98 yards on 20 carries in the second preseason game. Tomlin said he is “comfortable” with using Conner as a complement to Bell, and Roethlisberger agreed.

“He's got to be ready to go,” Roethlisberger said. “We're not really sure what kind of football shape Le'Veon is going to be in Sunday. I would anticipate and I think James is anticipating and ready to get quite a few carries.”

Tomlin said he will meet with Bell each morning this week to “chart a course” for the season opener. Tomlin described Bell as a “football-sharp guy,” who won't need much time to learn the nuances of the expanded Steelers playbook.

“We'll continue to watch his progress throughout the week, not only in terms of what he's able to execute from a conditioning or football conditioning standpoint, but also from a quality of execution standpoint, a detail standpoint.”

Roethlisberger said he will do his part to help Bell get re-acclimated to the offense.

“One good thing about the running back is he's going to be standing right next to the quarterback in the backfield,” Roethlisberger said, “so I should be able to get him an answer pretty quick.”

