Steelers notebook: Compared to 2016 opener, secondary could have new look

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
Steelers cornerback Artie Burns covers receiver Antonio Brown during practice Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Latrobe High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Artie Burns covers receiver Antonio Brown during practice Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Latrobe High School.
Steelers Sean Davis keeps receiver Eli Rogers out of the end zone during practice Friday, July 28, 2017 at St. Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers Sean Davis keeps receiver Eli Rogers out of the end zone during practice Friday, July 28, 2017 at St. Vincent College.

In one calendar year, the Steelers could field an entirely different starting secondary when they open the season Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Only one starter from the 2016 opener remains entrenched at his position, but free safety Mike Mitchell is listed as questionable because of a hamstring injury that has kept him out of padded practices since July 30.

If Mitchell can't play, his spot will be filled by either veteran Robert Golden or newly acquired J.J Wilcox from Tampa Bay. Wilcox was listed as the backup at free safety on the depth chart released Tuesday.

Recently signed Joe Haden will start at left cornerback, with Sean Davis at strong safety and Artie Burns at right cornerback. For the 2016 opener at Washington, Ross Cockrell and William Gay were the starting cornerbacks, and Golden started at strong safety. Davis and Burns were backups as they began their rookie seasons.

Haden and Wilcox practiced for the first time with the Steelers on Monday and will have less than a week to learn the defensive system prior to the opener.

“Communication is always key when playing defense, so we've got a lot of work to do,” Mitchell said.

Thankfully for the Steelers, they open with Cleveland, which had the No. 28-ranked passing game last season and is starting rookie DeShone Kizer at quarterback. The Steelers also have Haden to provide knowledge of the Browns' playbook, though coach Mike Tomlin downplayed the importance of gaining such intel.

“Joe's got enough to do trying to familiarize himself with being a part of us,” Tomlin said.

In two of his seven seasons with the Browns, Haden played for defensive coordinator Ray Horton, a former Steelers assistant under Dick LeBeau. He thinks that can work to his advantage of learning Keith Butler's scheme.

“I played in this similar scheme twice before,” Haden said. “It's a little different terminology, but I should be able to get it.”

Because of their experience — Haden is entering his eighth NFL season, Wilcox his fifth — the learning curve shouldn't be as steep as if the Steelers were throwing rookies into the starting lineup this week.

“For a veteran player, it probably is a quick study in terms of the framework in how things work,” Tomlin said. “The detail that is required to win when it's good-on-good in those moments requires time, and so we understand where those new people are.

“We understand they are challenged this week in terms of helping us, but we also understand they've got a larger challenge to continue to bring themselves up to speed.”

Lofty expectations

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger views the addition of Haden, Wilcox and tight end Vance McDonald as further evidence of the Steelers' commitment to winning the Super Bowl this season.

“We've got a team that's built to win right now,” Roethlisberger said on his weekly 93.7-FM radio show. “Some teams are building for the future. We're building for right now and trying to win right now. I'm excited about some of the moves, excited about some of the new guys.

“The new guys are excited about being here because there's something special about being a Steeler.”

Watt on top

The first depth chart of the regular season confirmed what was known since early in training camp — T.J. Watt will start at right outside linebacker in place of James Harrison.

“He's been in that position really since Day 0,” Tomlin said. “You don't like to anoint people. You like to watch them earn it. We didn't put it on paper (until Tuesday), but it won't be like he's new in a position when he gets here Wednesday. It will be the same spot in the huddle he was in yesterday.”

Return engagement

Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster is listed as the first option at kickoff returner, followed by Artie Burns and Terrell Watson.

Smith-Schuster returned 16 kickoffs in three seasons at USC, but just one in his final year and none in the preseason with the Steelers because of multiple injuries. The Steelers released all five players who returned kicks in the preseason.

“We know who the candidates are,” Tomlin said. “Those are things we're working on. Some questions won't be answered until much later in the week.”

Antonio Brown is listed as the first-team punt returner, followed by Eli Rogers.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

