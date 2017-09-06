Defensive end Stephon Tuitt, Steelers 'close' to agreeing on extension

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cameron Heyward glanced a few lockers down at the man who has been his running mate for the past four years.

Moments earlier, that player, Stephon Tuitt, had indicated he and the Steelers were “close” to coming to an agreement on a contract extension that would keep him in Pittsburgh for a long time.

How close?

“I haven't looked at my phone yet,” Tuitt said after Wednesday's practice, meaning his agent — potentially — was going to have news.

The Steelers' other starting defensive end was pleased.

“He's deserving of it,” Heyward said. “He's paid his dues, he's learned a lot, he's matured a lot.

“It's a chance for him to take care of his family — and it's a chance for us to keep going as a defense and as a D-line.”

Twenty-six months ago, Heyward was in the same spot as Tuitt — entering the final season of his rookie contract, still improving, on the verge of a breakout and given a lucrative extension from the Steelers. In July 2015, he got a six-year, $59.2 million deal with a $12 million bonus and $15 million guaranteed.

Tuitt figures to be compensated similarly, if not even better when NFL-salary inflation is factored in. As by far the Steelers' most important impending 2018 free agent this side of Le'Veon Bell, Tuitt has been a priority for the club to hammer out a multiyear extension.

And with the Steelers' self-imposed deadline for ending contract talks — the start of the regular season — rapidly approaching, the clock is ticking for final details to be worked out.

“It's ongoing,” Tuitt said of contract talks. “We're still talking, and hopefully everything is close to a deal. But right now I'm just worried about getting better every day to get ready for the Browns.”

The Steelers play at Cleveland 1 p.m. Sunday to open the 2017 season.

It's not rare for contract extensions for Steelers players to come down to the wire and be announced in the days before the regular-season opener deadline. Most famously, Troy Polamalu signed a three-year extension at the Pittsburgh International Airport as the team was preparing to depart for the 2011 opener at Baltimore.

Last season, the Steelers' top free agent-to-be, David DeCastro, did not sign an extension until the Thursday prior to the regular-season opener.

Tuitt — publicly, at least — is taking it in stride.

“I'm just worried about doing the best thing I can do every day,” Tuitt said. “Going to all the meetings, doing everything on time, being the best role model I can be.

“Whatever lands in my hands, if it's here, it's awesome. I can't wait. If it's not, it's just not.”

In another sign a deal for Tuitt was imminent, Heyward agreed to restructure his contract, according to the NFL Network, creating extra salary-cap space in the present.

In three NFL seasons, Tuitt has 78 tackles, three forced fumbles and 11½ sacks — 10½ over the past two seasons. At 6-foot-6, 303 pounds and with nimble athleticism, Tuitt is a prototype for the modern 3-4 defensive end.

Projected as a first-round pick when he left Notre Dame following his 2013 junior season, Tuitt had to pull out of the combine when a medical scan revealed a foot fracture, necessitating surgery and pushing him down draft boards where the Steelers were happy to get him at 46th overall.

Ultimately, even if it cost him a hefty bonus that summer, falling to the second round stands to earn Tuitt money this month because first-round picks are subject to a team option for their fifth season (Steelers 2014 first rounder Ryan Shazier has a $1.7 million salary this season and had his $8.7 million option picked up for 2018).

Tuitt can cash in on a long-term deal — and its big signing bonus — now.

“To me, what's mostly important is every day coming out here and getting better because I challenge myself to do that,” Tuitt said. “I also do want to help this team win a Super Bowl. ... I'm able to let (a new contract) go for a second and worry about what's most important for me, even though that is secondly most important to me.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.