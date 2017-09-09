Steelers have no excuses as key offensive players finally on the field together

The number of games the Steelers' quartet of Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant have played the past three seasons:

When the Steelers offense takes the field Sunday in Cleveland, for once all of the pieces will be in place.

The franchise quarterback will be under center. The All-Pro wide receiver will be stationed wide on one side. The deep threat playmaker will be wide on the other. The Pro Bowl running back, coming off a protracted stay-out, will be in the backfield. All five members of an established offensive line will be up front.

There are no injuries heading into the season. No player serving a suspension. And, perhaps mostly importantly, no excuses.

“We have to make it happen,” guard Ramon Foster said. “We say all of this stuff about what we can and should do. Us making it happen will be the biggest component of us. It's honestly all up to us, and I say that with sincerity, meaning that if we handle our business and do what we're supposed to do, then the chips will lay where they are and we'll be who we say we want to be.”

The Steelers have spent heavily to construct an offense to succeed in this high-scoring, passer-friendly NFL era. They have allocated almost $96 million to offensive players compared to $59.5 million on defense.

The first chance to see the fruits of such spending will take place at 1 p.m. today when the Steelers begin a season they hope will extend one game farther than 2016 when they reached the AFC championship game.

The reason for optimism — and that the money was earmarked to the proper positions — is boundless.

After briefly pondering retirement, Ben Roethlisberger returns for a 14th season after passing for 3,819 yards in 14 games last season. It was the sixth-highest total of his career, and his 29 touchdown passes were third best in franchise history.

And, except for less than two quarters of football in 2015, he will be surrounded by his three top playmakers for the first time in three years. Dual-threat back Le'Veon Bell, after sitting out the entire preseason, is back and healthy after leaving the AFC title game early in the second quarter with a groin injury. He led the NFL in yards from scrimmage average (157) in 2016. Antonio Brown is coming off the most receptions by any receiver in a four-year run and armed with a big-money contract. Martavis Bryant, cleared to play in games after missing the 2016 season because of suspension, will try to put his big-play catching ability on display for a full season after averaging 17.3 yards per catch and scoring 14 touchdowns in 21 career games.

Finally, there's an offensive line whose five members all have multiyear contracts while essentially entering their third season together as starters.

“You know we have a lot of different weapons, a lot of different players,” Roethlisberger said before dropping this qualifier.

“But we'll just have to wait and see what happens.”

Save for the first half of a Nov. 1, 2015, game against Cincinnati, the Steelers haven't had the Four B's of Ben, Bell, Brown and Bryant together since the 2014 season. And that's when Bryant was a rookie and started just three games. Consider that Bryant's start today in Cleveland will be the first September game of his NFL career.

“I can't remember what it was like,” Bell said. “Even when I was playing with Martavis, he wasn't ‘Martavis' yet. He still was kind of growing to be a playmaker.”

Even knowing Bryant wouldn't suit up in 2016, offensive coordinator Todd Haley talked of averaging 30 points a game. The Steelers fell short of expectations, averaging 24.9, which ranked tied for 10th among the 32 teams.

The offense, led by Bell's sensational second half, churned out yards and finished seventh in that category. But too many times the offense got bogged down in the red zone and had to settle for field goals. If not for kicker Chris Boswell going 6 for 6 against Cincinnati in the regular season and again against Kansas City in the divisional playoff round, the Steelers might not have reached the playoffs let alone the conference title game.

After the season, team president Art Rooney II talked of improving the team's red-zone efficiency, mindful the Steelers ranked 16th in that category in 2016.

Coach Mike Tomlin got the message.

“If you want to be what we're trying to be, average isn't good enough in any area, particularly in an area as critical as that,” he said during training camp. “Criticism well received.”

Bryant's return should boost the passing game that was forced to rely too heavily on Brown (106 catches, 1,284 yards, 12 touchdowns) in 2016. Without a field-stretching No. 2 threat, the Steelers didn't have another receiver reach 50 catches. Four receivers who contributed last year (Sammie Coates, Cobi Hamilton, Demarcus Ayers and Markus Wheaton) are no longer with the team, as the Steelers added No. 2 draft pick JuJu Smith-Schuster and free-agent signee Justin Hunter to the mix.

Having Bryant back should alleviate Brown of the double and triple coverage he received last season, which should open the middle of the field for tight ends Jesse James and Vance McDonald. Or slot receiver Eli Rogers, coming off a 48-catch first season. Or Bell, who had 75 receptions in 2016.

“You need Martavis and AB on the outside,” Bell said. “Even if they aren't getting the ball, it makes my job easier because the defense has got to respect those guys. With me, I think a guy like Ben makes my job easier with how he can sling the ball. ... I think we all help each other.”

With so many playmakers at Roethlisberger's disposal, how do opposing teams defend the Steelers?

“I don't think they can,” Rogers said.

Entering the season, it would be easy to rekindle talk of averaging 30 points, something only the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons accomplished last year.

“Nobody has said anything about that,” Foster said. “It's one of those nervous things like, ‘Hey, let's just keep it together.' ”

Which means the offense must show up on the road. Consider that in three road losses last year, the Steelers scored three points at Philadelphia, 15 at Miami and 14 at Baltimore. Plus, of course, 17 points in New England in January.

“I think we can average way more than we did last year,” Bell said. “I think we missed out on a lot of opportunities in certain games. I think if we start (jelling) earlier this year, we'll be a better team and, over the course of the year, we'll continue to get better.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.