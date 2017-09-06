Steelers notebook: Joe Haden ponies up for new number

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One week shy of his 27th birthday, Steelers safety Robert Golden received an early present Wednesday.

Golden was financially rewarded for giving up his uniform No. 21 to new cornerback Joe Haden.

Neither Golden nor Haden would reveal terms of the transaction, but judging by the ear-to-ear smile on Golden's face after practice, he was happy with the compensation.

“Something good for me, something good for me,” Golden said when asked what it took to part with his number.

Haden sported his new digit in practice Wednesday. Golden wore No. 20, the number previously belonging to rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton, who is on injured reserve.

According to Golden, Sutton didn't have much say about losing his number.

“When you're a rookie, that's kind of how it goes,” he said.

Haden wore No. 23 during his seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns. But safety Mike Mitchell wasn't willing to part with the number, so Haden went looking elsewhere. With a $7.5 million salary this season, Haden could afford to up the ante.

“I had to pay a little,” he admitted.

The NFL must approve the number switch. It has a policy in which players have to reimburse the jersey manufacturer for any unsold uniforms that already had been printed. In 2012, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson balked at changing numbers once he learned it would cost him $1 million.

It's safe to say there aren't nearly as many Golden jerseys on the market. Golden wore No. 21 in high school, but money apparently was more important than sentiment.

“Other things are significant,” Golden said. “I do have a child, and he is growing out of Pampers. This definitely helps me a lot.”

Haden expects test

Released by the Browns last week after seven seasons, Haden insisted again he had “no bitter feelings.”

Ironically, Haden will make his Steelers debut Sunday in Cleveland.

Does Haden expect them to make it a point to test him?

“I mean, they could try,” he said with a laugh.

“They go deep the all the time,” Haden said later, “(and) especially with me being there, especially the first game, I'm expecting them to try something.”

Happy returns

When the Steelers released their official depth chart Tuesday, among the new and unexpected items that stood out was that Artie Burns was listed as the No. 2 kickoff returner.

The same Burns who hasn't returned a kick since college. The same Burns who had zero reps at kickoff returner throughout training camp.

“I'm trying to,” Burns said after Wednesday's practice. “It's something I've always shot for.”

Burns, rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back Terrell Watson were on the depth chart.

Asked who would be the kick returner for the opener, Watson laughed: “I don't know. You'll find out when I do.”

The Steelers did not practice kickoff returns during Wednesday's practice, Watson confirmed.

Eli Rogers said he was the sole player used on punt returns in practice but added the door is open for Antonio Brown to resume his role as the primary returner.

Injury report

Only one name was listed on the injury report, and it wasn't Mitchell, who has been slowed by a hamstring injury since July 30. Mitchell confirmed he was a practice participant.

Backup offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins was limited with a knee injury.

Thinking of home

Center Maurkice Pouncey, whose twin brother, Mike, plays for the Miami Dolphins, has been following Hurricane Irma closely. Pouncey attended Lakeland High School in central Florida.

The Dolphins' home game against Tampa Bay on Sunday was postponed until later in the season because of the hurricane, which comes less than two weeks after Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf Coast of Texas.

“It's tragic,” Pouncey said. “Hopefully, it won't be as bad as Houston. Our prayers are with everyone there. I have a lot of family members there. We're all hoping for the best. They're telling people to evacuate. Everyone is scrambling, trying to get supplies in and trying to prepare for the worst.”

Kevin Gorman contributed to this report. Joe Rutter and Chris Adamski are Tribune-Review staff writers.