One year after long-term deal, 'peace of mind' puts Steelers guard David DeCastro at ease

Three-hundred sixty-five days after signing a contract that made him one of the Steelers' highest-paid players and NFL's high-paid guards, David DeCastro was able to fade back into the relative anonymity associated with an NFL offensive lineman.

While cameras and reporters have swarmed Stephon Tuitt this week at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex because Tuitt is due a lucrative contract extension any day now, DeCastro can ply his craft in a workmanlike manner befitting a bearded, 316-pound man who owns a Stanford degree in management, science and engineering.

“You could kind of say Dave is a guy who knows a little bit about everything,” teammate Ramon Foster said. “And that's what you would call a wise person.”

Wise enough during last year's preseason to avoid acknowledging his impending contract status was weighing on his mind, lest he serve as a distraction to his team.

Wise enough, as well, to recognize a one-year statute of limitations is long enough to allow his true trepidations to come out.

“As much as I was always saying I wasn't thinking about it, you're always thinking about it,” DeCastro said this week. “It's human nature, right? Especially the unknowns of where you are going to be, if it's your last year kind of thing. But I'm glad it worked out and now just want to finish it out here. That's the goal.”

DeCastro this season is able to practice and play knowing there are five years remaining on his contract — a contract is making him the third-highest paid guard in the NFL and fifth-highest paid player on the Steelers (as ranked by salary-cap hit, $11.05 million).

“It has kind of put a nice kind of peace of mind and you just worry about what's important,” DeCastro said. “Worry about playing football, putting all your effort in that.”

DeCastro generally hasn't given the Steelers too much to worry about when it comes to protecting Ben Roethlisberger or clearing holes for the running of Le'Veon Bell and others. Pro Football Focus ranked the Steelers offensive line as the third best in the NFL last season, and it ranked DeCastro as the team's best offensive lineman. PFF's ratings for 2016 considered DeCastro the fifth-best guard in the NFL, the 20th-best lineman overall and the seventh best at run-blocking.

“He's a bug guy that's hard to get around,” said the man who lines up to the left of DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey. “And he plays physical.”

DeCastro's 2016 was not without its flaws ­— he was the most penalized offensive lineman in the NFL with 12. Only three players in the league, regardless of position, had more penalties according to nflpenalties.com. Nine times DeCastro was flagged for holding (three were declined) and six times for a false start.

That was uncharacteristic for a man who had been flagged just 10 times total over his previous three seasons combined (three in 2015, five in '14 and two in '13).

“Sometimes, that happens,” Pouncey said. “It's not a reflection of what type of player he is. Just a year when the flags were coming out.”

DeCastro has the support of his linemates, a close-knit group with which he's fit in as the second-youngest member. Now, he's just as likely to crack a joke or make a snide remark as Foster, Pouncey or tackle Marcus Gilbert.

It wasn't immediately that way. As a rookie, DeCastro was more reserved. A natural introvert thrown into a group of extreme extroverts on the Steelers offensive line, DeCastro has become one of the unit's most respected members.

“He's just one of those people that you got to get to know before he shows a part of himself,” Foster said, “and once you get a chance to know him, he's actually a funny guy. Very charismatic, very in-depth kind of guy.

“You probably wouldn't even know Dave played football other than his stature. It took us about a year (to see DeCastro come out of his shell).”

DeCastro is on track to make his 63rd consecutive start (counting the playoffs) for the Steelers on Sunday at Cleveland. He has missed just one game since he made his NFL debut in 2012 and just two of the Steelers' 3,346 offensive snaps since the beginning of the 2014 season.

Now entering NFL season No. 6 and at 27 years old, DeCastro is in the thick of his prime.

“A lot of NFL coaches — especially those who have played in the league — recognize and realize that it's kind of the sweet spot as you are in Year 4 through 7, when your experience and body are at a peak,” DeCastro said. “So you've got to take advantage of it.”