Steelers notebook: New-look secondary learns on fly

The last time the Steelers had this much late preseason movement in their secondary, the year didn't get off to such a rolling start.

In 2015, after shuffling the secondary in the days leading into the season opener, the Steelers got off to a slow start and were beaten by the New England Patriots, 28-21, in Foxborough, Mass.

Communication issues in the secondary contributed to a 21-3 deficit in the third quarter. Overall, Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes ­­— all within the red zone ­—­ and had 288 yards passing. The Patriots also converted 7 of 11 third downs to extend drives.

Two years ago, it was Mike Mitchell returning from a prolonged preseason absence (sound familiar?), Will Allen replacing the benched Shamarko Thomas at strong safety and Antwan Blake starting at corner ahead of Cortez Allen.

This time, with the season opener at Cleveland approaching, the Steelers again are changing on the fly. Newly acquired cornerback Joe Haden and safety J.J. Wilcox will have just four practices with the Steelers before the opener. Mitchell has just resumed practicing after missing training camp with a hamstring injury.

“There is a concern, no doubt,” said defensive coordinator Keith Butler, who coached linebackers in that 2015 opener. “At least we've had a week with the guys to do some of the things we are going to do. We're trying not to make it complicated, trying to make it as simple as possible.”

The opener will be the first test for the press coverage scheme the Steelers want to deploy more often this season. In the preseason, the Steelers didn't have Mitchell available, strong safety Sean Davis missed some time and Ross Cockrell was one of the starting corners. Haden is an upgrade, and Wilcox has starting experience, but they have had less than a week to get acclimated to Butler's scheme.

“We're still learning, still getting an education,” Butler said. “I hope we can tell you in a couple or three weeks (if the press coverage is working). We got J.J. And Joe, and I think those are two good acquisitions for us. I won't know until we start playing.”

Dupree hurting

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree was listed as a limited practice participant with a shoulder injury.

Dupree, though, said he “tweaked” an injury from training camp when he had issues with his ankle.

No matter the location of the ailment, Dupree said he will play Sunday. Dupree is hopeful he can practice Friday but added, “It just depends on how (coaches) feel.”

Dupree didn't start either opener in his first two seasons and had just nine starts in his first two regular seasons.

Numbers game

Haden said the NFL has approved of his plan to purchase uniform No. 21 from safety Robert Golden, who will switch to No. 20. Rookie cornerback Cam Sutton, who previously wore 20, will wear No. 34 if he's activated from injured reserve.

Other number changes: Cornerback Mike Hilton is taking Ross Cockrell's former No. 31 after wearing No. 40 in training camp. Long snapper Kameron Canaday will wear No. 57, Wilcox is making No. 27 permanent, and practice squad players Lavon Hooks (95) and Dashaun Phillips (35) have settled on new digits.

