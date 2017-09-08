Steelers notebook: Bud Dupree's status for opener is questionable

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just when it appeared the Steelers would have their entire allotment of starters healthy and available for the regular-season opener, the status of one of the defense's most important players is in question.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree did not practice Friday because of a shoulder injury, the team said. Dupree was listed as limited for Thursday's practice for the same reason.

Under coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have had a relatively strict policy of players not playing Sunday if they can't practice Friday. Dupree, however, is listed as questionable to play Sunday in Cleveland against the Browns.

If Dupree can't play, Anthony Chickillo would start at left outside linebacker opposite rookie T.J. Watt.

“You just have to be ready for your opportunity when they call your number,” Chickillo said. “I'll be ready if needed.”

A sixth-round pick of 2015 who has seven career starts, Chickillo beat out Arthur Moats during the preseason to be Dupree's top backup.

Chickillo said he expects Dupree to play Sunday.

‘Return' to glory

Antonio Brown confirmed he was returning punts in practice, but he was coy about whether he would do so against the Browns.

“It‘s my job, man,” Brown said Friday. “Just can't go out there without doing nothing.”

Eli Rogers also confirmed he was returning punts in practice.

With only brief exceptions, Brown has been the Steelers' primary punt returner for most of his career, and that is expected to continue Sunday.

“Whatever is needed, I am always wiling and capable,” Brown said. “If coach calls my number, whatever he needs me to do. I'm in the helmet and willing to do it.”

Kickoff return duties for Sunday are murkier. One man who said he won't do them is Artie Burns. The second-year cornerback is listed as the No. 2 kickoff returner on the Steelers' depth chart, but Burns said Friday he won't be doing so this season.

Under Tomlin, the Steelers have mostly used offensive players to return kickoffs, and Burns has not returned one in the NFL.

Backup running back Terrell Watson and rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster are expected to be the Steelers' kickoff returners Sunday.

Hawkins out

Aside from Dupree, the only other player on the Steelers' official injury report is backup offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins. He will not play because of a knee injury but was unlikely to be active for the game if healthy.

The Steelers will need to trim a player from their 53-man roster for Le'Veon Bell to be eligible to play against the Browns. The NFL granted the Steelers a two-week roster exemption for Bell because he did not sign his franchise-player tender, but he cannot play until activated.

Browns injury report

Other than rookie No. 1 overall draft pick Myles Garrett — who is out with a sprained ankle — the Browns are healthy heading into Sunday's game.

Although 10 players are listed on their injury report, eight are expected to play. Defensive tackle Danny Shleton (knee) is questionable.

Starting left guard Joel Bitonio (knee injury) and starting defensive end Nate Orchard (groin) each went through a full practice Friday for the first time this week.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.