Steelers inactives: Dupree will sit against Browns with shoulder injury
Updated 33 minutes ago
Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who vowed earlier in the week that he would suit up for the Steelers season opener despite a shoulder injury, was one of seven players de-activated Sunday morning.
Also inactive for the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, wide receiver Justin Hunter, cornerback Brian Allen, tackle Jerald Hawkins, guard Matt Feiler and nose tackle Daniel McCullers.
Dupree did not practice Thursday or Friday. It is the second consecutive season that he isn't available to the Steelers for the start of the season. In 2016, Dupree missed the first half of the season after undergoing core muscle surgery in September.
Anthony Chickillo is expected to start in Dupree's place.
The Steelers are 2-4 in their past six openers, with one of those wins coming against the Browns at Heinz Field in 2014.