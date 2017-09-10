LIVE: Steelers, Browns tied at 7 after 1 quarter; Tuitt injured

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

:22 left, first quarter:

The Browns have tied the game, a 1-yard sneak by rookie QB DeShonne Kizer, set up by a pass-interference penalty on Sean Davis and capping a 12-play, 68-yard drive of 5 minutes, 26 seconds

Here is Chaz Palla photo of the Steelers' punt-block setting up their TD earlier:

. @steelers @ Tyler Matakevich blocks a Browns punt and was recovered for a touchdown pic.twitter.com/5A7y3JZVOZ — Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) September 10, 2017

5:48 left, first quarter:

An injury update on Stephon Tuitt

#Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt sustained a left arm injury. His return is questionable to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 10, 2017

11:03 left first quarter:

A day after signing a big contract extension, Stephon Tuitt lasted only two plays before leaving with an apparent injury. L.T. Walton and Tyson Alualu have been playing on the defensive line in his place since.

Tuitt out of game. He's shaking his left arm as doctor, trainer examine him — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 10, 2017

Also, Anthony Chickillo is having a nice start to the season, the fill-in starter has a fumble recovery TD and a sack just 5 minutes into 2017.

12:44 left first quarter:

The Steelers already lead, 7-0. After a three-and-out by the defense to start the season, Tyler Matakevich blocks a punt and Anthony Chickillo recovered it in the end zone.

What a way to start the regular season. PIT 7 | CLE 0 pic.twitter.com/EwpwJ9dftt — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 10, 2017

Annnnnnd the Cleveland Browns begin their season (and the DeShonne Kizer Era) with a minus-9 yard 3-and-out... followed by a blocked punt TD — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 10, 2017

Kickoff:

We're about to be underway here at FirstEnergy Field…

The Steelers are kicking to the Browns as I type this.

American flag, and strange-hybrid-of-Ohio-and-Browns flag pic.twitter.com/3mamGEvggY — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 10, 2017

20 minutes to kickoff:

Welcome to Cleveland – and welcome to the 85th season for the Pittsburgh Steelers Football Club. Today, the men in black & gold open up on the road against their longtime rivals as 9 ½-point favorites.

We're trying something new today, based off the successful model that the Trib's hockey writers used during the Penguins' run to the Stanley Cup this past spring: follow along with us live during the game for coverage, insights and updates.

For a pregame primer of what to look for, here are myself and Kevin Gorman standing on the shore of Lake Erie:

In regards to pregame news, outside linebacker Bud Dupree is NOT playing. He has a shoulder injury and also a lower-body ailment. It was last year in this very same stadium that Dupree made his 2016 debut --- barely. He played just one snap, his first after missing the first nine games because of a groin injury.

The #Steelers inactives report: Dupree to sit against Browns for opener https://t.co/W2DnaISd0v — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 10, 2017

There's no shortage of storylines for the Steelers; a number of starters are making debuts of some sort, or playing in their first game for a long period of time for various seasons. Rookies T.J. Watt, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner are making their NFL regular-season debuts, cornerback Joe Haden, safety J.J. Wilcox, tight end Vance McDonald and cornernack Coty Sensabaugh are veterans making their Steelers debuts, Le'Veon Bell and Mike Mitchell are each appearing in his first game of any sort since January's AFC championship game, Martavis Bryant is playing in a meaningful game for the first time in 20 months and Stephon Tuitt is playing for the first time since signing a lucrative contract extension 24 hours prior.

Since becoming the #Steelers head coach in 2007, Mike Tomlin ( @CoachTomlin ) has led Pittsburgh to a 17-3 record vs the #Browns (7-3 on road) — Dom Rinelli (@drinelli) September 10, 2017

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.