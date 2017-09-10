Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

LIVE: Steelers, Browns tied at 7 after 1 quarter; Tuitt injured

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
Anthony Chickillo celebrates recovering a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead over the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Anthony Chickillo celebrates recovering a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead over the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Tyler Matakevich #44 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after blocking a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Getty Images
Tyler Matakevich #44 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after blocking a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam talks with Steelers president Art Rooney II before their teams' game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam talks with Steelers president Art Rooney II before their teams' game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland.
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier does Steelers social media before the team's season opener against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland.
Chaz Palla
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier does Steelers social media before the team's season opener against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown arrives before the team's season opener against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland.
Chaz Palla
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown arrives before the team's season opener against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland.
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden spends a minute with former Browns teammate Briean Boddy-Calhoun during pregame warm-ups Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland.
Chaz Palla
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden spends a minute with former Browns teammate Briean Boddy-Calhoun during pregame warm-ups Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland.

Updated 6 minutes ago

:22 left, first quarter:

The Browns have tied the game, a 1-yard sneak by rookie QB DeShonne Kizer, set up by a pass-interference penalty on Sean Davis and capping a 12-play, 68-yard drive of 5 minutes, 26 seconds

Here is Chaz Palla photo of the Steelers' punt-block setting up their TD earlier:

5:48 left, first quarter:

An injury update on Stephon Tuitt

11:03 left first quarter:

A day after signing a big contract extension, Stephon Tuitt lasted only two plays before leaving with an apparent injury. L.T. Walton and Tyson Alualu have been playing on the defensive line in his place since.

Also, Anthony Chickillo is having a nice start to the season, the fill-in starter has a fumble recovery TD and a sack just 5 minutes into 2017.

12:44 left first quarter:

The Steelers already lead, 7-0. After a three-and-out by the defense to start the season, Tyler Matakevich blocks a punt and Anthony Chickillo recovered it in the end zone.

Kickoff:

We're about to be underway here at FirstEnergy Field…

The Steelers are kicking to the Browns as I type this.

20 minutes to kickoff:

Welcome to Cleveland – and welcome to the 85th season for the Pittsburgh Steelers Football Club. Today, the men in black & gold open up on the road against their longtime rivals as 9 ½-point favorites.

We're trying something new today, based off the successful model that the Trib's hockey writers used during the Penguins' run to the Stanley Cup this past spring: follow along with us live during the game for coverage, insights and updates.

For a pregame primer of what to look for, here are myself and Kevin Gorman standing on the shore of Lake Erie:

In regards to pregame news, outside linebacker Bud Dupree is NOT playing. He has a shoulder injury and also a lower-body ailment. It was last year in this very same stadium that Dupree made his 2016 debut --- barely. He played just one snap, his first after missing the first nine games because of a groin injury.

There's no shortage of storylines for the Steelers; a number of starters are making debuts of some sort, or playing in their first game for a long period of time for various seasons. Rookies T.J. Watt, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner are making their NFL regular-season debuts, cornerback Joe Haden, safety J.J. Wilcox, tight end Vance McDonald and cornernack Coty Sensabaugh are veterans making their Steelers debuts, Le'Veon Bell and Mike Mitchell are each appearing in his first game of any sort since January's AFC championship game, Martavis Bryant is playing in a meaningful game for the first time in 20 months and Stephon Tuitt is playing for the first time since signing a lucrative contract extension 24 hours prior.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.