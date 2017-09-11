The day after: 5 thoughts about the Steelers from Week 1

Five things we learned from Steelers 21, Browns 18:

1. The Steelers remain an undisciplined team.

Last year, their 113 penalties were tied for the eighth-most in the NFL, and the 1,068 yards accrued on those penalties were sixth-most. Taking that theme to extremes, the Steelers opened the season with 13 penalties for 144 yards in the win over Cleveland. That's the most penalties in a game for the Steelers, well, since last year when they totaled 14 in a loss at Baltimore. As for yardage, you'd have to dig back to Nov. 21, 2010 to find a higher total. In that game, the Steelers were penalized 14 times for 163 yards in a win over the Oakland Raiders.

The most damaging penalties were the four unnecessary roughness infractions that could bring fines to Ryan Shazier, T.J. Watt, William Gay and J.J. Wilcox. True, some of the calls were borderline (Watt's penalty for a tap on quarterback DeShone Kizer, and Gay's jarring hit on receiver Ricardo Louis drew a l-a-t-e flag). But that doesn't excuse the impact these penalties could have had on the outcome.

Looking for a bright spot amid the flag-fest? Of the four offensive holding calls (another was on special teams), just one involved an offensive lineman. Maurkice Pouncey was caught late in the game, on the play prior to Antonio Brown's dazzling 38-yard catch in double coverage that essentially sealed the win.

2. The defensive line remains in good hands without Stephon Tuitt.

Sure, Tuitt was a beast in the two snaps he played, chasing Kizer from the pocket and then running down Isaiah Crowell for a 9-yard loss. But veteran Tyson Alualu and emerging super sub L.T. Walton filled in capably.

Alualu, a former first-round draft pick signed from Jacksonville for this very reason, had five combined tackles. Walton had just one assisted tackle but was able to sub in at all three spots when needed. Alualu and Walton are an upgrade over last year's backup, Ricardo Mathews.

One other thought on the d-line: Cam Heyward contributed a sack and quarterback hit in his first game back since November when he tore a pectoral muscle.

3. Antonio Brown should never be taken for granted.

Brown single-handedly saved the offense with his array of combat catches against Cleveland. He caught all 11 targets for 182 yards, a 16.5 per-catch average that was his highest in a game involving double-digit receptions since Nov. 8, 2015 (17-284-16.7 vs. Oakland). The other receivers combined for four catches vs. the Browns, two apiece by Martavis Bryant and slot receiver Eli Rogers. Together, they caught four of 10 targets as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger failed to develop any rhythm with his secondary receivers.

Still, the presence of Bryant in the lineup after a year-long absence may have benefited Brown, giving Cleveland second thoughts about stacking Brown's side of the field. Brown faced his share of double coverage, but that should diminish once Roethlisberger and Bryant get re-acclimated to playing together.

4. For one week, the lack of a viable kickoff returner was much ado about nothing.

The release of veteran return specialist Knile Davis, plus four others who returned kicks in the preseason, put the duties in the hands of rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and third-string running back Terrell Watson. For the most part, the Browns weren't intent on exploiting their inexperience, having rookie kicker Zane Gonzalez boot the ball into the end zone on his first three kickoffs. On the fourth, the Browns kicked off from midfield as a result of Wilcox's unnecessary roughness penalty. Gonzalez purposely kicked the ball short, dropping it to the 16 near the right sideline. Smith-Schuster fielded the kick, then ran four yards before falling to the ground rather than risk a fumble with the Steelers clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter. Perhaps opposing kickers will begin testing Smith-Schuster and Watson by dropping kickoffs inside the 5 and daring them to crack the 25. Against the Browns, this was not an issue, and the Steelers gladly accepted field position at the 25.

5. Vance McDonald isn't ready to unseat Jesse James.

It wasn't just the two touchdown catches by James that will keep him atop the depth chart at tight end for the foreseeable future, it was McDonald dropping the lone pass thrown to him and also committing a holding penalty on the first offensive series. McDonald can receive a mulligan because he's been in the Steelers system for just a couple of weeks, but he had a history of drops with the San Francisco 49ers and dropped multiple passes during a practice last week. James, meanwhile, began re-earning Roethlisberger's trust in the red zone with a 4-yard TD grab in the back of the end zone and a 2-harder on a screen.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.