Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers fan gallery: Steelers 21, Browns 18

Tribune-Review | Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, 8:18 a.m.
Steelers fans Shaden Amireh (right) and Leila Nasser cheer on the black-and-gold during a game against the Browns Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans Shaden Amireh (right) and Leila Nasser cheer on the black-and-gold during a game against the Browns Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown signs a banner for fans Shaden Amireh (right) and Leila Nasser after defeating the Browns, 21-18, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown signs a banner for fans Shaden Amireh (right) and Leila Nasser after defeating the Browns, 21-18, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Steelers' rand stand and cheer against the Browns Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Chaz Palla
Steelers' rand stand and cheer against the Browns Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
A Steelers twirls the terrible towel during the Browns game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Chaz Palla
A Steelers twirls the terrible towel during the Browns game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Steelers fans sit patient during the Browns game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Chaz Palla
Steelers fans sit patient during the Browns game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
A young fan sports a Steelers flag during the Browns game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Chaz Palla
A young fan sports a Steelers flag during the Browns game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Steelers fans stand during a break in the Browns game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Chaz Palla
Steelers fans stand during a break in the Browns game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Steelers fans stand up and cheer during the Browns game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Chaz Palla
Steelers fans stand up and cheer during the Browns game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
A Steelers cheers on the team against the Browns Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Chaz Palla
A Steelers cheers on the team against the Browns Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell shakes a young fans hand before a game with the Browns Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Chaz Palla
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell shakes a young fans hand before a game with the Browns Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Browns mascot messes with a Steelers fan Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Chaz Palla
Browns mascot messes with a Steelers fan Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
A Steelers fan watches the Browns game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Chaz Palla
A Steelers fan watches the Browns game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at First Energy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.

Updated 1 hour ago

Steelers fans descended upon Cleveland on Sunday to watch the team's 21-18 victory over the Browns. Here are some of top images of the fans, courtesy of Trib photojournalists Chaz Palla and Christopher Horner.

Related Content
Antonio Brown accounts for Steelers offense in win vs. Browns 
CLEVELAND – Antonio Brown on Sunday showed the value of coming to work every day. While two skill players returning from extended absences looked lost ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.