Steelers

Steelers overcome several penalties

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, 8:39 p.m.
DeShone Kizer of the Cleveland Browns rushes for a touchdown in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Cleveland.
Getty Images
DeShone Kizer of the Cleveland Browns rushes for a touchdown in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Cleveland.

Updated 39 minutes ago

CLEVELAND — Of the 13 penalties called against the Steelers, four were for unnecessary roughness, which could result in the NFL levying fines.

Ryan Shazier was flagged for a late hit on quarterback DeShone Kizer, and William Gay was called for a crushing shot to receiver Ricardo Louis on the sideline. J.J. Wilcox was injured after hitting Corey Coleman on a fourth-quarter touchdown catch, and T.J. Watt was given a 15-yard penalty for hitting Kizer as Anthony Chickillo was wrapping up a sack.

The infractions also included five offensive holding calls and one each for defensive holding, delay of game, pass interference and an illegal peelback on running back Le'Veon Bell.

It all added up to 144 yards in penalties.

"It's gonna be tough for us to beat really elite teams playing that way," Mitchell said.

