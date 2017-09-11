Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers notebook: Tyler Matakevich delivers on Danny Smith's punt-block prediction

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, 7:15 p.m.
The Steelers' Terrell Watson celebrates with Anthony Chickillo after Chickillo's recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Browns in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt pressures Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Danny Smith called his shot.

The Steelers' special teams coach, his players said, predicted the unit would block a punt in the season opener Sunday.

Seriously.

Then again, Smith making such a declaration isn't exactly news.

“He says it all the time,” Tyler Matakevich relented Monday, when pressed how often Smith predicts a blocked punt or another special-teams splash play.

“But he'll just be like, ‘If we execute it right, something is going to come through.' And luckily enough, it was me.

“When he's got a tip — when he knows something, from just watching all that film — he makes you feel like we have a pretty good shot.”

During Sunday's win at Cleveland, the first shot was the best shot, when just four snaps into the game, Matakevich burst through the line and blocked Britton Colquitt's punt.

Anthony Chickillo pounced on the ball in the end zone, giving the Steelers an early lead.

“We knew somebody was going to be able to come through (the protection),” Matakevich said.

He added the play was about taking advantage of numbers. The Steelers had an extra player rushing than the Browns had devoted to blocking.

“You're just trying to confuse them with all the looks and stuff,” Matakevich said. “I really was just trying to shoot back there.”

A punted ball is estimated to travel at more than 60 mph. Matakevich blocked it with his arms.

Did it hurt?

“Adrenaline is definitely running (but) you definitely feel it a little after,” he said. “You know where it hit you.”

JuJu's holding

The youngest player in the NFL this season at 20, JuJu Smith-Schuster had a typical Millennial reaction to the experience of playing in his first regular-season game.

“It was lit.”

The two holding penalties Smith-Schuster was flagged for among the 25 offensive snaps he played were not “lit.”

“It wasn't jitters,” he said. “I obviously was nervous (but holding) is not a regular thing you do. I don't embrace the holding or anything, but I mean, it happens, you know? It just is odd that it happened in the first game.”

Smith-Schuster arned his first career start because he was on the field for the first offensive snap. He was not targeted by Ben Roethlisberger, and his only kickoff return went for 4 yards.

“I was just glad to be out there,” Smith-Schuster said. “Just to get a feel for it. There so many more games ahead of me, but just to be out there with the boys and just to put on the jersey and represent, it felt good.”

Watt downplays debut

Ryan Shazier was asked if rookie linebacker T.J. Watt has an “off switch.”

“I don't think the whole Watt family has an off switch,” Shazier said, referencing Watt's All-Pro brother, J.J. of the Houston Texans.

The younger Watt had two sacks and an interception for the Steelers. J.J. Watt had one tackle.

“I don't know if I had, really, any expectations,” Watt said.

“I don't really have numbers of what I have to do in a game. I just want to go out there and play my absolute best. I'll never be able to play as well as I want to, and that's why we have film today to go look at.”

Too late?

The Steelers were penalized 13 times for 144 yards Sunday, including four times for unnecessary roughness. Each could be debated to some degree, and arguably, none more than the one given to William Gay in the third quarter because of the timing of the flag. It came in late, seemingly after the official saw the replay on the video board.

“Is that a new rule? I didn't hear about that,” Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward said.

“We've got some great officials out there. I'm trying not to get fined but, you know, I was very surprised by that, put it that way.”

Staff writer Joe Rutter contributed. Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

