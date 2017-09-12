Steelers coach Mike Tomlin previews Week 2 against Vikings
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media Tuesday to recap the team's 21-18 win over the Cleveland Browns and to look ahead to the home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
FWIW (and probably not much) Stephon Tuitt is still listed as the first-team defensive end on just-released #Steelers depth chart— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 12, 2017
Injuries: On Tuitt, said it's really 'positive compared to what it could be.' Said they are optimistic. Could possibly play Sunday— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 12, 2017
J.J. Wilcox is in concussion protocol after big hit at goal line late in the game— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 12, 2017
On defense, Tomlin liked way the Steelers minimized the run, Crowell; Plus, minimizing big plays by getting pressure, sacks— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 12, 2017
Tomlin dislike: Called defensive penalties 'catastrophic.'— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 12, 2017
Things Tomlin liked Sunday: Performance in red zone, getting 2 TDs; 4-minute offense. How team ran out the clock— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 12, 2017
Things Tomlin disliked: Penalties (of course) that killed drives and 'balance.'— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 12, 2017
Tomlin was upset with call on William Gay, thinking the official called it after watching replay on JumboTron— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 12, 2017
Told that Ryan Shazier said QB DeShone Kizer slid late on the personal foul, Tomlin said, 'Ryan thought wrong.'— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 12, 2017
Tomlin calls RB Dalvin Cook an 'awesome addition'— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 12, 2017
