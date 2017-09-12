Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers notebook: Tomlin upset with 'scoreboard watching' on Gay's penalty

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
Steelers corner back William Gay tackles the Browns' Seth DeValve during their game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland, Ohio.
Chaz Palla
Steelers corner back William Gay tackles the Browns' Seth DeValve during their game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland, Ohio.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Steeler coach Mike Tomlin took no issue with cornerback William Gay being penalized for unnecessary roughness on his jarring hit on Browns receiver Ricardo Louis in the second half. It was the delay in seeing the flag thrown that upset him.

Tomlin said the flag appeared to be thrown after officials watched the play again on the video board at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“That's why I was irate,” Tomlin said.

Gay hit Louis in the head and shoulder area, and the Browns receiver was examined for a potential concussion but was cleared to return.

“I'm a big player safety guy. I'm on the competition committee,” Tomlin said. “Very rarely are you going to hear arguments from me regarding calls relative to that, provided they are done in real time. I thought they called it off the JumboTron, and I won't accept that.”

Tomlin didn't side with linebacker Ryan Shazier and a belief that his late hit on quarterback DeShone Kizer was because of a late slide by the rookie quarterback.

“Ryan thought wrong,” Tomlin said.

Catastrophic calls

Tomlin called the collection of 13 penalties for 144 yards “catastrophic” and said they interrupted the Steelers' rhythm on both sides of the ball.

On defense, the Steelers were penalized four times for unnecessary roughness, once for pass interference and another for holding. Gay's penalty and the pass interference call against Sean Davis came on third downs.

“I appreciate the spirit with which our guys play, the energy,” Tomlin said, “but it's reasonable as professionals to ask those guys to play hard and smart. We need to see that, and we need to see that immediately.”

On offense and special teams, the Steelers had five holding penalties, and Le'Veon Bell was cited for an illegal peelback. Tomlin, though, was disappointed with the delay-of-game penalty early in the second quarter.

“We cannot have presnap penalties,” he said. “It's reasonable to expect presnap penalties to be zero, and it wasn't that.”

Roster move

Linebacker Steven Johnson, who was released Friday to make room for Le'Veon Bell's return to the 53-man roster, was re-signed Tuesday. The Steelers “terminated” linebacker L.J. Fort, who played one snap on defense and 19 on special teams against the Browns.

Fort has practice squad eligibility remaining.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.