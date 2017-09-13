Steelers notebook: Linebacker Bud Dupree says 'I'll be out there' Sunday against Vikings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree said he had a second opinion on his injured shoulder, which kept him out of the Steelers' season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Dupree was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday as the Steelers began preparations for the home opener Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I'm going to push the issue so I can play this week,” Dupree said.

Then again, Dupree was optimistic late last week that he would suit up against the Browns. But he didn't practice Friday and was inactive for the game.

“That was the plan going into the game,” Dupree said. “I was sent to a second opinion, and it was more than it was. This is the week I'll be out there and deal with the pain.”

Dupree said he injured his shoulder on a stunt against guard David DeCastro.

“I ran right into him,” Dupree said. “Perfect spot, perfect hit.”

Three players did not participate in practice: defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps), safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion) and tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee).

Safety Davis exits early

Strong safety Sean Davis confirmed he did not finish practice but would not say whether his absence was injury related. He was not listed on the injury report.

Davis had shoulder surgery in the offseason. He missed several practices in training camp and did not play in the preseason opener.

Davis and linebacker Ryan Shazier were the only defensive players to take all 66 snaps against the Browns.

Faith in Chickillo

The Steelers didn't miss a beat at outside linebacker without Dupree as evidenced by Anthony Chickillo's two sacks among six tackles and an interception.

It was the first multisack game for Chickillo, a third-year pro.

“He can step in for anybody,” Dupree said. “He's a relentless rusher. He's got a great motor.”

Chickillo is ready in case Dupree can't play against the Vikings, although he doesn't expect the same results as the opener when the Steelers had seven sacks. Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was sacked just once in Minnesota's opener against New Orleans when he completed 27 of 32 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

“He gets the ball out quick,” Chickillo said. “You have to disguise coverages, confuse him. He's a guy who has seen a lot of football. You just have to get after him.”

Fort returns

Linebacker L.J. Fort's exit from the Steelers was merely procedural. One day after Fort was released, he was re-signed to the practice squad. The Steelers waived former Pitt linebacker Matt Galambos from the practice squad to make room for Fort.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.