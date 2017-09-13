Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers notebook: Linebacker Bud Dupree says 'I'll be out there' Sunday against Vikings

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, 8:06 p.m.
Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree stands on the sideline during the Browns game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree stands on the sideline during the Browns game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree said he had a second opinion on his injured shoulder, which kept him out of the Steelers' season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Dupree was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday as the Steelers began preparations for the home opener Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I'm going to push the issue so I can play this week,” Dupree said.

Then again, Dupree was optimistic late last week that he would suit up against the Browns. But he didn't practice Friday and was inactive for the game.

“That was the plan going into the game,” Dupree said. “I was sent to a second opinion, and it was more than it was. This is the week I'll be out there and deal with the pain.”

Dupree said he injured his shoulder on a stunt against guard David DeCastro.

“I ran right into him,” Dupree said. “Perfect spot, perfect hit.”

Three players did not participate in practice: defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps), safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion) and tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee).

Safety Davis exits early

Strong safety Sean Davis confirmed he did not finish practice but would not say whether his absence was injury related. He was not listed on the injury report.

Davis had shoulder surgery in the offseason. He missed several practices in training camp and did not play in the preseason opener.

Davis and linebacker Ryan Shazier were the only defensive players to take all 66 snaps against the Browns.

Faith in Chickillo

The Steelers didn't miss a beat at outside linebacker without Dupree as evidenced by Anthony Chickillo's two sacks among six tackles and an interception.

It was the first multisack game for Chickillo, a third-year pro.

“He can step in for anybody,” Dupree said. “He's a relentless rusher. He's got a great motor.”

Chickillo is ready in case Dupree can't play against the Vikings, although he doesn't expect the same results as the opener when the Steelers had seven sacks. Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was sacked just once in Minnesota's opener against New Orleans when he completed 27 of 32 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

“He gets the ball out quick,” Chickillo said. “You have to disguise coverages, confuse him. He's a guy who has seen a lot of football. You just have to get after him.”

Fort returns

Linebacker L.J. Fort's exit from the Steelers was merely procedural. One day after Fort was released, he was re-signed to the practice squad. The Steelers waived former Pitt linebacker Matt Galambos from the practice squad to make room for Fort.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.