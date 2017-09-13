Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers will use 4-receiver set more often, Ben Roethlisberger says

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant is gang-tackled by Browns defenders during the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant is gang-tackled by Browns defenders during the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Updated 1 hour ago

One offensive look the Steelers flashed throughout the season opener Sunday afternoon in Cleveland featured four wide receivers and nobody besides quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the backfield.

It hardly resembled the formations the Steelers used in the second half of 2016 when they won seven games in a row to close out the season and two more in the playoffs.

In addition to starting receivers Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant, and slot receiver Eli Rogers, the formation put rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster on the field.

It's something fans should get accustomed to seeing.

“We've got a lot of guys we're able to get on the field,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday morning. “We want to be able to get JuJu on the field, and that's what that does. It's an opportunity to get him on the field and create even more of a mismatch problem.

“I think you'll see more of it because it was very good to us.”

Roethlisberger's last sentence is up for debate considering the offense scored just two touchdowns and totaled 290 yards in the 21-18 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Smith-Schuster's NFL debut also was largely forgettable. He was on the field for 25 snaps, but did not have a pass thrown in his direction. He also was responsible for two of the four holding penalties called on the offense.

The four-receiver set did click late in the first half when Roethlisberger directed a seven-play, 91-yard drive that culminated with tight end Jesse James catching a four-yard touchdown pass to give the Steelers a 14-7 lead at halftime.

The Browns played their safeties deep off the ball in an attempt to keep Roethlisberger from throwing deep.

“We want to take our shots, but we also know we can dink and dunk down the field, and that's kind of what we did when we had the four receivers and one tight end on the field at the end of the half,” Roethlisberger said. “We just took what they gave us underneath. That produces opportunities to move the ball the same way – just not in big chunks.”

The game also marked the return of Bryant to the offense after a season-long suspension. He caught just two of six targets for 14 yards, but Roethlisberger said Bryant's presence alleviated some of the double coverage on Antonio Brown, who caught 11 passes for 182 yards.

Roethlisberger credited Bryant with drawing double coverage away from Brown on a deep pass in the second half that drew a pass interference penalty and 41-yard gain. The Steelers scored their second touchdown on the drive for a 21-10 lead.

“As soon as the ball was snapped, the safety took off over to Martavis,” Roethlisberger said. “That opened up AB one on one.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.