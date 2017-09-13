Steelers will use 4-receiver set more often, Ben Roethlisberger says

One offensive look the Steelers flashed throughout the season opener Sunday afternoon in Cleveland featured four wide receivers and nobody besides quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the backfield.

It hardly resembled the formations the Steelers used in the second half of 2016 when they won seven games in a row to close out the season and two more in the playoffs.

In addition to starting receivers Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant, and slot receiver Eli Rogers, the formation put rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster on the field.

It's something fans should get accustomed to seeing.

“We've got a lot of guys we're able to get on the field,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday morning. “We want to be able to get JuJu on the field, and that's what that does. It's an opportunity to get him on the field and create even more of a mismatch problem.

“I think you'll see more of it because it was very good to us.”

Roethlisberger's last sentence is up for debate considering the offense scored just two touchdowns and totaled 290 yards in the 21-18 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Smith-Schuster's NFL debut also was largely forgettable. He was on the field for 25 snaps, but did not have a pass thrown in his direction. He also was responsible for two of the four holding penalties called on the offense.

The four-receiver set did click late in the first half when Roethlisberger directed a seven-play, 91-yard drive that culminated with tight end Jesse James catching a four-yard touchdown pass to give the Steelers a 14-7 lead at halftime.

The Browns played their safeties deep off the ball in an attempt to keep Roethlisberger from throwing deep.

“We want to take our shots, but we also know we can dink and dunk down the field, and that's kind of what we did when we had the four receivers and one tight end on the field at the end of the half,” Roethlisberger said. “We just took what they gave us underneath. That produces opportunities to move the ball the same way – just not in big chunks.”

The game also marked the return of Bryant to the offense after a season-long suspension. He caught just two of six targets for 14 yards, but Roethlisberger said Bryant's presence alleviated some of the double coverage on Antonio Brown, who caught 11 passes for 182 yards.

Roethlisberger credited Bryant with drawing double coverage away from Brown on a deep pass in the second half that drew a pass interference penalty and 41-yard gain. The Steelers scored their second touchdown on the drive for a 21-10 lead.

“As soon as the ball was snapped, the safety took off over to Martavis,” Roethlisberger said. “That opened up AB one on one.”