Steelers secondary meshes with new faces

It wasn't the ideal way to break in two new acquisitions, plus a returning injured starter, to the secondary with the NFL regular season rapidly approaching.

Cornerback Joe Haden and safety J.J. Wilcox had a week of preparation with the Steelers after joining the team late in the preseason. Free safety Mike Mitchell, after sitting out all of August with a hamstring injury, returned simultaneously with the newcomers, giving them just four practices to bond before the Sept. 10 opener in Cleveland.

Given they were joining two second-year players, including strong safety Sean Davis, who missed portions of training camp, the potential existed for some major communication breakdowns in the secondary.

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler noticed a few communication flaws but generally was impressed with how the secondary responded in a 21-18 win at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“That's going to happen when you haven't practiced together,” Butler said Thursday. “Even though you might know each other well and have played with each other in the past, it's not the same if you do it every year.

“You've got to get used to a bunch of new guys, and the communication is important. For the most part, it was good, but there are some parts of it that we need to clean up.”

The Steelers held the Browns to 237 net yards (only seven teams had fewer), including 180 net passing (only 10 teams had fewer). But they also were facing a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start in DeShone Kizer, who completed four passes of at least 20 yards and pulled the Browns within three points late in the fourth quarter.

“We definitely have things to work on, but for Week 1, I felt we communicated well,” Davis said. “We had two new faces, but they are older guys and they've done that before. As long as we keep practicing and getting reps together, we will elevate as a group.”

Mitchell started and played 44 of 66 snaps as Butler tried to ease him back into the lineup after the ninth-year veteran missed all four preseason games. Wilcox played 20 snaps at free safety before leaving late in the fourth quarter with a concussion.

Haden played all but one snap at left cornerback. He said having Mitchell in the secondary made his transition to the Steelers scheme an easy adjustment.

“I've been in a lot of systems, but to be able to just communicate with him and have him let me know what is going on every play was big,” Haden said. “It's a little easier for him teaching me because I kind of understand what is going on. As long as we are on the same page and talking and have no busts, we're going to be good.”

The Steelers won't have the luxury of facing another rookie this week against the Minnesota Vikings. Instead, they get eighth-year veteran Sam Bradford, the former No. 1 overall pick who hasn't lived up to expectations. Bradford was one of the Week 1 surprises, leading all quarterbacks with an 84.4 percent completion percentage (27 of 32). His 346 passing yards and 143.0 rating each ranked second.

“You see that, and it's going to raise your eyebrows,” Burns said.

Because of his quick release and pocket presence, Bradford was sacked once by the New Orleans Saints. He's a stark contrast to Kizer, who often held the ball too long and was sacked seven times by the Steelers.

“If he's hitting his back foot and letting it go, it's hard to get pressure on him,” Butler said about Bradford.

Butler said the secondary can help out Sunday by providing tight coverage.

“What you've got to do is try to make it where you are close enough to the receivers where he'll hold the ball for a second or two to give yourself a chance to get him,” Butler said. “We have to do that. We can't stay in the same coverage all the time. We've got to switch up the defense. If we can get a sack or interception, we can damage his confidence a little bit.”

Mitchell could get all of the free safety snaps because Wilcox's concussion has lessened his availability. Haden will have a second week in the system to get a better grasp of the defensive calls.

“The games move faster than practice, and there are no do-overs,” Haden said. “I think our communication went well the first week, but we can always do better, and that's what we've been working on this week.”

