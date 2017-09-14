Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers notebook: James Conner 'can't wait' for Heinz Field debut

Chris Adamski and Joe Rutter | Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
Steelers running back James Conner breaks loose during a fourth-quarter run against the Falcons on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back James Conner breaks loose during a fourth-quarter run against the Falcons on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 31 minutes ago

It's a place he spent four years worth of home gamedays while at Pitt, and it's a place he has logged 100 yards from scrimmage in a pro game (albeit in the preseason). But for James Conner, his first regular-season home game in the NFL is all the more special because it's at Heinz Field.

The Steelers open their home schedule Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I can't wait,” the Steelers rookie running back said.

“I expect a great crowd and a great atmosphere.”

Conner had more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 35 touchdowns in 21 games at Heinz Field while at Pitt. He appeared in two preseason games there for the Steelers last month.

There are more than 2,000 players on the rosters of NFL teams — none has the easy access and proximity to his alma mater that Conner does. The Steelers and Pitt are the only NFL and college programs that share a practice facility, and Conner is the lone Pitt alumnus on the Steelers' active roster or practice squad.

“I get to go over there and see my guys,” Conner said. “Great relationships over there, and I'm thankful to still be close to them.”

“This facility is one of a kind, on both sides. And I'm fortunate to have those guys who I am close with, still close (by).”

But do the Pitt players and staff treat him any differently now that Conner is in the NFL?

“No — and that's why I like going over there,” Conner said. “People from outside look at you different, that you've got a different title, but my position coach, my strength coach, I'm still just regular old James to them. And that's how I like it.”

Davis limited, McDonald sits

An ankle injury that forced strong safety Sean Davis to leave practice early Wednesday kept him a limited participant Thursday. Davis, though, said he plans to practice Friday and play in the game Sunday.

Robert Golden, who played one defensive snap in the opener, confirmed he took first-team reps in Davis' absence.

Another newcomer to the injury report was tight end Vance McDonald, who did not participate because of a back injury.

Also not practicing were tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps) and safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion).

Limited for a second day in a row was outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder), who said Wednesday he expects to play Sunday.

Digging in

Third-year receiver Stefon Diggs had seven catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings in their season-opening 29-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Nobody on the Steelers knows more about Diggs' potential than Davis. They hail from the Washington, D.C., area and were teammates at Maryland.

“We're competitors at heart,” Davis said. “We've been going back and forth since college.”

Davis and Diggs train together in the offseason.

“I'm happy for him because I've seen the work he has put in,” Davis said.

In college, Diggs played the slot and squared off with Davis regularly in practice. With the Vikings, Diggs lines up outside. Davis will be waiting if Diggs ventures over the middle.

“If I've got to hit him, I'm going to hit him,” he said, smiling.

Chris Adamski and Joe Rutter are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach them at cadamski@tribweb.com and jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib and @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.