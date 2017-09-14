Steelers notebook: James Conner 'can't wait' for Heinz Field debut

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's a place he spent four years worth of home gamedays while at Pitt, and it's a place he has logged 100 yards from scrimmage in a pro game (albeit in the preseason). But for James Conner, his first regular-season home game in the NFL is all the more special because it's at Heinz Field.

The Steelers open their home schedule Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I can't wait,” the Steelers rookie running back said.

“I expect a great crowd and a great atmosphere.”

Conner had more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 35 touchdowns in 21 games at Heinz Field while at Pitt. He appeared in two preseason games there for the Steelers last month.

There are more than 2,000 players on the rosters of NFL teams — none has the easy access and proximity to his alma mater that Conner does. The Steelers and Pitt are the only NFL and college programs that share a practice facility, and Conner is the lone Pitt alumnus on the Steelers' active roster or practice squad.

“I get to go over there and see my guys,” Conner said. “Great relationships over there, and I'm thankful to still be close to them.”

“This facility is one of a kind, on both sides. And I'm fortunate to have those guys who I am close with, still close (by).”

But do the Pitt players and staff treat him any differently now that Conner is in the NFL?

“No — and that's why I like going over there,” Conner said. “People from outside look at you different, that you've got a different title, but my position coach, my strength coach, I'm still just regular old James to them. And that's how I like it.”

Davis limited, McDonald sits

An ankle injury that forced strong safety Sean Davis to leave practice early Wednesday kept him a limited participant Thursday. Davis, though, said he plans to practice Friday and play in the game Sunday.

Robert Golden, who played one defensive snap in the opener, confirmed he took first-team reps in Davis' absence.

Another newcomer to the injury report was tight end Vance McDonald, who did not participate because of a back injury.

Also not practicing were tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps) and safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion).

Limited for a second day in a row was outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder), who said Wednesday he expects to play Sunday.

Digging in

Third-year receiver Stefon Diggs had seven catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings in their season-opening 29-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Nobody on the Steelers knows more about Diggs' potential than Davis. They hail from the Washington, D.C., area and were teammates at Maryland.

“We're competitors at heart,” Davis said. “We've been going back and forth since college.”

Davis and Diggs train together in the offseason.

“I'm happy for him because I've seen the work he has put in,” Davis said.

In college, Diggs played the slot and squared off with Davis regularly in practice. With the Vikings, Diggs lines up outside. Davis will be waiting if Diggs ventures over the middle.

“If I've got to hit him, I'm going to hit him,” he said, smiling.

Chris Adamski and Joe Rutter are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach them at cadamski@tribweb.com and jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib and @tribjoerutter.