Steelers WR Martavis Bryant eases back into routine

Martavis Bryant flashed his teethy grin. Moments earlier, he was playfully deriding a teammate in his corner of the Steelers locker room. Not long after that, another teammate approached to greet Bryant with a friendly handshake.

There is plenty the Steelers' dynamic young receiver missed during his yearlong banishment from the NFL. Settling back into the normal routine of a game week surrounded by the camaraderie of his peers ranks highly on that list.

“It's just fun to be back around my teammates,” Bryant said after Friday's practice. “I'm happy to see everybody; everybody's happy to see me. We're just working hard, man, and it feels good to be with them trying to win games and put it all together at the end of the year.”

The most recent time Bryant played in a regular-season game at Heinz Field, he set a career high with 10 receptions in a big win against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 20, 2015. Few could have known then that it would be 22 months before Bryant would again appear in a meaningful game on the North Shore. He will do so Sunday against Minnesota.

Preparations for the game this past week provided Bryant with his first normal in-season game week since he was suspended for a year by the NFL for a violation of its substance-abuse policy. Even after Bryant was conditionally reinstated in the spring, the league prevented him from taking part in the first week's worth of training camp practices. It wasn't until Sept. 1 he was giving full clearance to participate in regular-season games.

All that drama behind him, Bryant is back to being just one of the guys.

“It's good,” Bryant said. “It feels good to be working out with my team.”

Bryant's re-adjustment back into the NFL didn't appear to go as smoothly on the field as it has for him in the locker room, at least if his production in the season opener is any indication. Bryant was limited to two catches for 14 yards at Cleveland last Sunday.

It was the fourth-fewest receiving yards he has had in a game in his career. Bryant was targeted by Ben Roethlisberger six times; the 33 percent catch rate tied for the second worst of his career.

Turns out, for the man who in April posted an Instagram video of himself running the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds, the NFL is even faster. Especially when you have been away from it for a while.

“I would say just my tempo during the game wasn't like I am used to it being,” Bryant said. “So this week I'm just working hard, playing even faster on my routes and my plays, just trying to make the game slower for me, for it slow back down for me.

“As I get more into it, it will slow back down to me.”

Bryant was pleased to report he had no issues with conditioning after playing 50 of the Steelers' 60 offensive snaps against the Browns, and he reported nothing more than usual soreness in the days after playing his first legitimate football game since January 2016.

But the speed of the game? That is what took some getting adjusted to.

“Some of the things I used to do, certain plays I used to be good at, I was not doing it the way I wanted anymore,” Bryant said. “But I will be fine this week.”

Steelers fans are eager to see the old, playmaking Bryant they came to know. His teammates already have seen his presence in the locker room.

“When I first got here, he was one of the guys who was more welcoming, so I felt comfortable being around him and taking what he was teaching me,” rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “He's a great role model now, one of those guys who's always in a positive mood.”

“I haven't seen any drop-off,” receiver Justin Hunter said. “He came back running, and he's been making plays since he's been back. He's doing everything he needs to do and staying on top of what he got going on.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.