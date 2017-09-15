Three Steelers fined for personal fouls; DE Stephon Tuitt returns to practice Friday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four Steelers players were flagged for unnecessary roughness penalty Sunday at Cleveland, but only three were fined.

Cornerback William Gay, safety Justin Wilcox and linebacker Ryan Shazier each were fined $24,309 for hits they delivered in the Steelers' 21-18 win over the Browns.

T.J. Watt was not fined for his late hit on quarterback DeShone Kizer that drew a 15-yard penalty in the third quarter. The hit came after a sack by linebacker Anthony Chickillo.

Gay was fined for his late hit on wide receiver Ricardo Louis in the third quarter. Coach Mike Tomlin was irate that the flag was thrown well after the play was over, intimating that the official threw it after watching a replay on the video board. Tomlin, however, did not defend Gay's hit.

Shazier was fined for hitting Kizer as the quarterback slid on a scramble.

> Tuitt returns

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt returned to the practice field Friday for the first time since injuring his biceps muscle on the second snap Sunday in the Steelers' 21-18 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

> > Tuitt said he did some running and other cardio exercises during practice, but did not have any contact and was held out of 11-on-11 drills.

> > Tuitt is listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Heinz Field. However, coach Mike Tomlin doesn't typically dress players with such limited practice for the week.

> > “I've got today and tomorrow to try to get some stuff going,” said Tuitt, who has been doing rehab exercises to strengthen his arm and shoulder. “But we've got capable guys out there if I'm not able to go.”

> > Veteran Tyson Alualu would replace Tuitt in the starting lineup, with L.T. Walton as the main backup on the defensive line. The Steelers had only four healthy defensive linemen after Tuitt exited against the Browns, but nose tackle Daniel McCullers could be activated against the Vikings.

> > “We did everything we were supposed to do throughout the week,” Tuitt said. “I'm staying positive. We have guys out there right now that have been putting in the work throughout the week to be ready and be prepared for Sunday.”

> > Tuitt said he has made a “tremendous step” with his rehab since Sunday. The problem is Tuitt must have enough strength to push past offensive linemen.

> > “That's what we've been trying to do, make sure it's stable that I'm able to defend myself and be able to take guys off me the same way I'll be able to do violently,” he said.

> > A reporter asked Tuitt how he can simulate such drills without doing it in practice?

> > “Want me to pick you up? Want me to push you around,” Tuitt said, smiling. “I'm doing pretty good with the strength and everything. It's all about the force. It's about being comfortable being able to go into the game and believing you can do what you did before.”

> > Tuitt described his injury as fatigue and was thankful the biceps muscle didn't tear.

> > “When it first happened, I thought, ‘Something doesn't feel right,'” Tuitt said. “It was kind of like a numbness.”

>

Dupree ready to go

> > Outside linebacker Bud Dupree returned to practice as a full participant. He missed the opener in Cleveland with a shoulder injury.

> > Dupree was not listed on the injury report for Sunday.

> > “I feel like I'm going to do it,” Dupree said. “I think (coach Mike Tomlin) is too, so we're going to be good.”

> > Dupree said he wore extra padding in practice Friday, but he isn't sure whether he will wear a brace in the game.

> > Safety Sean Davis (ankle) also was a full practice participant and is not listed on the injury report, either.

> > Tackle Jerald Hawkins (knee) is the only player ruled out against the Vikings. Joining Tuitt as questionable are tight end Vance McDonald (back) and safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion).

> > Hawkins did not practice Friday, and McDonald didn't participate for the second day in a row. That likely will leave Jesse James and Xavier Grimble as the only active tight ends Sunday.

> > Wilcox was limited in practice.