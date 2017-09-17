Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers take advantage of back-up QB Case Keenum, beat Vikings

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, 4:18 p.m.
Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum in the 2nd quarter on Sept. 17, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant breaks a tackle to score in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 17, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back James Conner carries past the Vikings' Danielle Hunter during the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

After beating a rookie quarterback in the season opener, the Steelers received a break 90 minutes before the home opener Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings scratched Sam Bradford with a knee injury.

Taking advantage of backup Case Keenum, the Steelers beat the Vikings, 26-9, at Heinz Field to improve to 2-0 for the second consecutive season.

Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes in the first half, and Chris Boswell kicked four field goals.

Bradford was the NFL's second-best passer in Week 1 when he completed 84.4 percent of his passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

Keenum, a longtime backup, was not an adequate replacement. He completed 20 of 37 passes for 167 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and a 65.9 passer rating. The Steelers batted down several of his passes and had five defensed. Vince Williams and Bud Dupree, returning to the lineup after missing the opener, had sacks.

The defense was missing defensive end Stephon Tuitt and lost rookie linebacker T.J. Watt in the first half with a groin injury.

The Vikings had several costly penalties that helped extend Steelers drives. They were flagged 11 times for 131 yards. The Steelers, coming off 13 penalties in the opener, were penalized 10 times for 72 yards.

Le'Veon Bell had 85 yards rushing after gaining just 32 in the opener. Roethlisberger completed 23 of 35 passes for 243 yards and touchdown passes to Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster that gave the Steelers a 14-0 lead.

The Steelers took advantage of two Vikings gaffes on the first touchdown drive. Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Steelers 31, the offense remained on the field as Roethlisberger tried to get the Vikings jump offside.

The ploy fails 99 percent of the time. On this occasion, defensive end Brian Robison jumped, and the drive continued.

Two plays later, cornerback Xavier Rhodes was called for pass interference on a deep toss to Brown, putting the ball at the Vikings 38.

On the ninth play of the drive, Bryant cut from right to left on a crossing pattern. Roethlisberger hit him in stride at the 15, and Bryant outraced 39-year-old cornerback Terence Newman to the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown, his first since the 2015 divisional playoff game in Cincinnati.

Another pass interference penalty, this one drawn against Bryant by cornerback Trae Waynes for a 49-yard gain, set up the Steelers at the Vikings 12.

On third-and-2 from the 4, Roethlisberger flipped a shovel pass to Smith-Schuster, who bulled into the end zone. The touchdown came on Smith-Schuster's first NFL catch.

Kai Forbath kicked a 42-yard field goal with 8:58 left in the half to pull the Vikings within 14-3.

The Steelers opened the second half with Boswell kicking a 46-yard field goal.

Again, the Steelers benefited from the Vikings' generosity. On fourth-and-4 from the Minnesota 36, the Vikings called a fake punt, but Tyler Matakevich knocked down Ryan Quigley's floating pass for tight end Blake Bell.

When the drive stalled, Boswell attempted a 51-yard field goal that was wide left. The Vikings, however, were called for an illegal formation, and Boswell converted from 46 yards for a 17-3 lead.

The Vikings responded with an 82-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown. Stefon Diggs caught a 21-yard pass, and Dalvin Cook ran 25 yards to the 1. C.J. Ham plunged for the 1-yard score, but Forbath missed the extra point and the Vikings trailed 17-9.

Boswell added a 29-yard field goal with 5:05 left in the third quarter following a drive that featured yet another costly penalty by the Vikings. Defensive tackle Tom Johnson jumped offside, giving Roethlisberger a free play. He heaved a throw deep down the left side that Bryant pulled in for a 51-yard gain.

Boswell kicked a 37-yard field goal with 3:18 left in the game and a 43-yarder with 1:53 left.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

