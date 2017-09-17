Steelers' Le'Veon Bell getting closer to last season's form

Le'Veon Bell averaged 157 yards from scrimmage per game last season. Through two games this season, Bell hasn't reached that figure combined.

That's OK, though, Bell said after the Steelers' 26-9 win against Minnesota in their home opener Sunday. In Week 2, Bell was enjoying himself.

"You have more fun when you get the ball a lot," Bell said after 31 touches against the Vikings. "If I'm getting the ball, if it's coming to me three times in a row, it's fun, instead of going three possessions (not getting it)."

Bell's voice tailed off. Though he never went three consecutive possessions without a touch in a season-opening win at Cleveland, Bell did not get a carry or target on three separate drives. Bell went the first quarter without a touch.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell high-fives fans as he leaves the field after a 26-9 victory over the Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field. For more images from the game, visit the Trib's photo gallery.

Photo by Christopher Horner

It was quickly apparent that was not going to happen versus the Vikings. The Steelers opened in a "big" package with a fullback, a tight end and a tackle lined up as a second tight end. They also gave Bell the ball on the first two plays.

"We let them know, with our big guys, that we were gonna run it," Bell said. "That's the mentality we had."

Bell likewise was the ball carrier on each of the first two plays of the Steelers' second drive. He had six carries on a drive that lasted almost 6 minutes and was capped with the game's first touchdown.

In all, Bell carried the ball on the first play of nine of the Steelers' 11 possessions.

"It was nice to get him all those touches like that, to get him in the groove, to get him back used to running the football every play like that," center Maurkice Pouncey said.

That Bell finished with (for him pedestrian) 87 rushing yards on 27 carries and four catches for 4 yards did little to diminish his spirits.

The Steelers winning, of course, is chief among the reasons why. Also of comfort to Bell is he believes he was just a big play away from having what was a typical day from last season.

"It will come," Bell said. "I am due for an explosion play. It hasn't happened. I think I almost had three today, but those guys made a couple tackles, on a screen or on a run that I almost broke out. They made the play."

If Bell breaks a well-timed tackle, he figures, a big play of 40 or 50 yards would have happened.

His teammates agree.

"Trust and believe," Pouncey said. "We sit back there too and say the same thing. We want the big plays to happen. But we know it will come. It takes practice reps, and it all depends on what the defensive coordinators run, too … You've got to give (credit) to them."

Bell averaged 5.6 yards per touch last season. This season, he's at 3.1 per touch, including just 2.9 Sunday.

Bell, of course, missed all of training camp while he waited to sign his franchise-tag tender. He's had only seven practices with teammates. He said his body feels fine, but …

"He's going through a process from time missed," coach Mike Tomlin said. "Today was a significant step. He was better than a week ago, but … you're not looking at it as a finished product. We'll continue to work him back and along the way he's going to give us above the line contributions like he did today."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.