Steel Mill A.M.: Anthony Chickillo passes James Harrison on Steelers OLB depth chart

For the second consecutive week, a Steelers starting outside linebacker was unable to play. And for the second consecutive week, the Steelers elected not to turn to their former NFL defensive player of the year to replace him.

Instead, it again was Anthony Chickillo.

"I've just got to make the most of my opportunity and go out there making plays," the typically understated Chickillo said after Sunday's 26-9 win against the Minnesota Vikings.

In the Week 1 win at Cleveland, Chickillo started in place of Bud Dupree (shoulder injury). While it might have raised an eyebrow or two that it was Chickillo and not 39-year-old five-time Pro Bowler James Harrison, it also came with an easy explanation: Chickillo was No. 2 on the depth chart at LEFT outside linebacker, while Harrison was T.J. Watt's backup on the RIGHT side.

Come Week 2, though, Watt did not play from the midway point of the second quarter on because of a groin injury. Taking Watt's place, however, wasn't Harrison but Chickillo.

Harrison, in fact, did not even get in the game at all.

He was showered and on his way out of Heinz Field before the media had been granted access to the locker room, so we don't know how he feels about it. Coach Mike Tomlin also was not asked about it during his postgame press conference.

It was a stark turnaround from late last season, when Harrison was playing virtually every defensive snap down the stretch. But Chickillo earned his playing time — he had two sacks in the opener at Cleveland, and he repeatedly was the recipient of unsolicited praise from Tomlin during training camp.

"Any time you can play, the coaches trust you to do something, I think it's a good thing and I just want to play to the best of my ability," Chickillo said.

Chickillo was a sixth-round pick in the same draft that produced Dupree in the first round. He's been a special teams standout over the first two-plus years of his career (during both games this season, Chickillo has led the Steelers in special teams snaps played). Now, he's clearly ahead of former starters Harrison and Arthur Moats as the top backup at BOTH outside linebacker spots.

"I feel comfortable playing both sides," Chickillo said. "Whatever they ask me to do, I feel like I'm capable of doing it."

Sunday's result

Steelers 26, Minnesota 9

Three stats to know

1. Martavis Bryant reached a top speed of 20.15 mph in sprinting over the middle on his 27-yard touchdown reception Sunday, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats. It was the sixth-fastest a ballcarrier ran in any Week 2 NFL game.

2. Antonio Brown is 99 receiving yards from passing John Stallworth for second all-time in Steelers history and 95 yards from scrimmage away from passing Stallworth for fourth all-time for the franchise.

3. The Steelers are 26-6-1 at Heinz Field against NFC teams.

Snap counts to know

Offense: TE Jesse James (71 of 74), WR Antonio Brown (70), RB Le'Veon Bell (68), FB Roosevelt Nix (11), RB James Conner (4)

Defense: LB Ryan Shazier (66 of 66), DE Cam Heyward (57), DL Tyson Alualu (54), DL Javon Hargrave (23), DL L.T. Walton (10)

Weekly schedule

The Steelers practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Three storylines for the week

1. How's T.J.? Five quarters into his career, first-round pick Watt looked like a frontrunner for the NFL's defensive rookie of the year honors. He says his groin injury is not a big deal; confirmation would be nice.

2. Similarly, is Stephon Tuitt ready for a return to game action after missing virtually all of the first two weeks when he suffered a biceps injury on the first drive of the opener Sept. 10.

3. Of all the mediocrity associated with the Steelers' offense through two weeks, are third downs the biggest area for concern? The Steelers rank 27th in the NFL at 31 percent.

Next game

Steelers (2-0) at Chicago Bears (0-2), 1 p.m. Sunday, Soldier Field

The Bears are coming off a blowout loss at Tampa Bay last week and are ranked 25th in scoring and 21st in total offense through two weeks of the season. They have beaten the Steelers the previous two times the teams played, in 2013 and 2009.