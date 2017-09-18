Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers notebook: Tyler Matakevich proves his worth again

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, 7:08 p.m.
Steelers linebacker Tyler Matakevich defends on pass intended for the Vikings' Blake Bell during a fake punt in the third quarter Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Tyler Matakevich defends on pass intended for the Vikings' Blake Bell during a fake punt in the third quarter Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Tyler Matakevich's value to the Steelers special teams was on display again Sunday.

The second-year inside linebacker alertly snuffed out a fake-punt attempt by the Minnesota Vikings on the first drive of the second half. He broke up punter Ryan Quigley's pass intended for Blake Bell, giving the Steelers possession at the Vikings 36.

This led to the first of four Chris Boswell field goals in the second half of the Steelers' 26-9 win at Heinz Field.

In the season opener, Matakevich blocked a punt on the opening possession, and Anthony Chickillo recovered in the end zone for a touchdown that catapulted the Steelers to a 21-18 win at Cleveland.

When the Vikings' drive stalled on fourth-and-4 at their 36, Matakevich jogged onto the field and noticed something different. Standing across from him was not linebacker Kentrell Brothers, who had been squaring off against Matakevich on punts in the first half. Instead, it was tight end Blake Bell.

“At the snap of the ball, he didn't even try to block me,” Matakevich said. “He was just running a route, so you knew something was up.”

Matakevich stayed with Bell and leaped high in the air to break up the pass.

Matakevich said he wasn't the only Steelers player aware that a fake might be coming.

“We were all communicating,” he said. “You always have to be prepared, even if they are trying to get you to jump offside. We were all on the same page, saying ‘Stay alert for the fake' and ‘Heads up.' We were right.”

Sick feeling

Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva still was feeling under the weather Monday, a day after missing 21 offensive snaps with what was called heat-related issues.

“I've seen better days,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva said a stomach virus was the reason he had to leave the game. But when right tackle Marcus Gilbert cramped up in the fourth quarter, Villanueva had to re-enter the game. Chris Hubbard shifted from Villanueva's spot to take over for Gilbert.

“It was tough, a very long day for me,” Villanueva said. “Most days you can call in sick for most jobs. The NFL is a little different, so you just try to make the most of it.”

Free wheeling

The Steelers took advantage of a free play in the third quarter when Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson jumped offsides.

Center Maurkice Pouncey quickly snapped the ball to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who unleashed a deep pass down the left sideline. Martavis Bryant caught it for a 51-yard gain to the Minnesota 11. It led to Boswell's second field goal and a 20-9 advantage.

Pouncey chalked up the play's success to experience.

“We do it all the time in practice to get the guys (to jump offsides),” Pouncey said.

It takes precise timing to pull off a free play. A split-second later, and the officials might have whistled the play dead.

“It takes the guys sitting there being accountable and knowing the snap count is different so they're not trying to fire off the ball,” Pouncey said. “Whenever the (defense) does jump like that, you have to sit back and protect Ben so he can throw it down the field.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

