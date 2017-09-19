Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers notebook: 'Statuesque' Bears QB Mike Glennon impresses Mike Tomlin

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, 8:12 p.m.
Bears quarterback Mike Glennon passes during the second quarter against the Buccaneers on Sept. 17, 2017.
Getty Images
Bears quarterback Mike Glennon passes during the second quarter against the Buccaneers on Sept. 17, 2017.
Mike Glennon will start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears when they host the Steelers on Sunday.
Mike Glennon will start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears when they host the Steelers on Sunday.

Mike Tomlin was referring to Mike Glennon's height and not a perceived lack of mobility when he called the Chicago Bears quarterback “statuesque” at his weekly news conference Tuesday.

Glennon has come under scrutiny in Chicago for the Bears' 0-2 start, particularly after he turned the ball over three times, including a pick-six, in a 29-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Tomlin wasn't piling on, because he was on the wrong side of one of Glennon's top career performances.

In the fourth week of the 2014 season, Glennon led the 0-3 Buccaneers to a 27-24 upset of the 2-1 Steelers at Heinz Field. He passed for 302 yards and engineered a last-second, game-winning touchdown drive. His 41-yard pass to Louis Murphy set up a 5-yard touchdown pass to Vincent Jackson with 7 seconds remaining.

“I have a lot of respect for his talents,” Tomlin said.

After four seasons in Tampa Bay, where he made 18 career starts, Glennon signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Bears in March. His starting job, however, is tenuous, with No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky waiting in the wings. Glennon received a vote of confidence from coach John Fox after Sunday's loss.

“I know why they went out and acquired him,” Tomlin said about Glennon. “He has physical traits you can't coach. He's statuesque, which allows for great field vision. He can make any throw on the field.

“He's a great anticipator, and you can see that when you watch his tape.”

Glennon, who stands 6-foot-6, has thrown two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. His 514 passing yards rank 10th and are eight more than Ben Roethlisberger has in two games. Glennon, though, has an 81.2 passer rating that ranks No. 21.

“He oftentimes is capable of throwing the ball before receivers come out of their breaks,” Tomlin said. “Those anticipation throwers often are difficult to get after. They can get the ball out in the midst of pressure.

“I'd imagine he's grown and grown in positive ways since (2014).”

Nothing for granted

The loss to Glennon and the winless Buccaneers in 2014 is one reason Tomlin won't take the 0-2 Bears for granted Sunday at Soldier Field.

“(Being) 0-2 doesn't define you at this juncture of the season, just like 2-0 doesn't define you, either,” he said.

Same goes for Week 5: Although 4-1,the Steelers lost at 1-4 Miami last year, a team that rallied to capture a wild-card berth.

“We're too fragile and too new in this team development process in terms of searching for consistency and acceptable level of play to take any other approach,” Tomlin said.

Injury report

Tomlin listed six players on his injury update: outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (left biceps), tight end Vance McDonald (back), safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion), tight end Jesse James (ankle) and right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring).

“All have a chance to play,” Tomlin said. “I'm not ready to characterize anybody as out at this juncture.”

Gilbert's injury was the only one not previously reported by Tomlin. Gilbert exited in the fourth quarter for the final 15 offensive snaps.

Tomlin said Gilbert may be limited in practice this week.

Give and take

Tomlin would like to see his defense create more turnovers. The Steelers are a plus-one in the takeaway/giveaway department after two games. They have one interception and one fumble recovery.

“I'd like to see us get more,” Tomlin said. “Some teams out there are playing significant ball on the defensive side and are getting turnovers in bunches. If we want to be one of the elite groups, we have to get in that game.”

The 2-0 Ravens already have created 10 turnovers, including eight interceptions.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

