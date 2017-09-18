Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Benz: NFL needs more points, fewer penalties

Tim Benz | Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, 8:12 p.m.
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant draws a pass interference penalty on the Vikings' Trae Waynes during the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant draws a pass interference penalty on the Vikings' Trae Waynes during the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 19 minutes ago

Hurricane coverage. Political coverage. Cord-Cutting. Anthem sitting. Players misbehaving. Poor prime-time matchups. Not enough pace of play. Too much focus on fantasy stats.

You have heard all these explanations for why NFL interest and ratings have lagged at times over the last two years.

Most alarming for the NFL is that there is probably at least a little truth in every reason. And some of them are out of its control.

But here are two more contributing factors that might be solved through improved play:

• Not enough points.

• Too many penalties.

Scoring is down early in 2017. Last year, 24 teams scored 20-plus points per game. This year, only 15 have done so through the first two weeks.

This week, heading into Monday Night Football, 15 teams didn't reach 20 points. Six scored 10 or fewer. And, somehow, five teams scoring under 20 points won anyway.

Most of those numbers were much in line with Week 1 as well.

“It's still early in the season right now,” Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant said. “It's only been two games. Probably guys just coming out of training camp. Trying to get into the right mode. It'll probably start going up in the next few weeks.”

That's a fair point. Coaches frequently talk about September football being a bit ragged and the defenses being ahead of the offenses.

But even looking at the snapshot of games from the first two weeks last year versus this year indicates a drop in scoring from 45.06 points per game to 40.16.

Roughly five points per game may not look like a lot. But ask the guys in Vegas who set the over/under totals how much of a swing that is.

So are we simply talking about even more early-season rust than normal? Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats seemed to think it's something beyond that.

“When I first came to the league eight years ago, it was a lot more power running with two back sets. A lot of downhill running. Now you're seeing a lot more of the five-wide sets. They'll spread the ball. A lot more speed. Defenses are adjusting to that. They are drafting that way. They are picking up a lot more players that can be multiple in the sense that they can cover receivers and still stop the run.”

The Steelers drafted linebacker Ryan Shazier in part for those reasons. But he says league-wide defensive improvement is more about mentality.

“Guys are just tired of getting beat,'' Shazier said. ”All you hear is, ‘Man, these are some great offenses.' You get tired of hearing that.”

The Steelers are contributing to the good defensive trend. Their defense has allowed the third-fewest yards per game (237). And their 13.5 points per game is sixth best.

Unfortunately, they are also contributing to a negative trend league-wide in terms of drawing penalties. The Steelers lead the NFL with 23 penalties after two games, and an average of 108 yards in flags over the first two contests.

Last season, only three clubs exceeded 70-plus yards in penalties per game (Oakland, Jacksonville, and Miami). Eight teams are on that pace so far. And six are above the Raiders' league-leading 77.1 yards per game of a year ago.

The Jaguars and Raiders were the only teams to draw more than eight flags per game in '16. In both weeks so far of this new season, 12 teams have walked away with eight penalties or more in a game. Four games this year have featured at least 19 combined penalties.

“That's part of the game. You deal with penalties,” defensive end Cam Heyward said. “You grow from them. You try to eliminate them. Then you hit December. And you keep it clean.”

No NFL fan needs a perfectly clean game. And if one did occur, we would complain that more penalties should have been called anyway.

And no one needs Big 12-style shootouts every Sunday, either.

But if the scores are low, make them low because the defenses are good. Not because offenses can't get out of their own way and because the referees are getting more face time on TV than the quarterbacks.

Tim Benz hosts the Steelers pregame show on WDVE and ESPN Pittsburgh. He is a regular host/contributor on KDKA-TV and 105.9 FM.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.