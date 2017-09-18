Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

The other side: What if Sam Bradford played? Vikings writers analyze loss to Steelers

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, 7:51 a.m.

Odds were it was going to be tough sledding for the MInnesota Vikings without starting quarterback Sam Bradford, who missed Sunday's game against the Steelers with an ailing left knee .

Backup quarterback Case Keenum was a lackluster 20 for 37 for 167 yards and no touchdowns in the Vikings 26-9 loss to the Steelers. And Vikings reactionaries are playing the "what if" game.

What if Bradford didn't get hurt? And what if Keenum wasn't the backup?

Minneapolis Star-Tribune columnist Jim Souhan says the Vikings should have taken a run at Colin Kaepernick to be their backup quarterback.

"The Vikings were doomed with Keenum in the lineup," Souhan write. "Kaepernick would have given them a puncher's chance."

Bradford is "going to be OK" Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after Sunday's game. But, as Star-Tribune reporter Ben Goessling points out, the Vikings might not be OK without him . It was the third time in Zimmer's four years at coach that the Vikings have used two starting quarterbacks in September.

And as the crew at the Daily Norseman, the Vikings' SB Nation side, points out, how "OK" is Bradford if he didn't play and there's no timetable for his return?

Keenum was sacked twice and hit seven times by a Steelers defense that was playing with a 14-point lead early in the second quarter.

"I think some of the sacks were because of me being out of the pocket and not being where I needed to be," Keenum told reporters after the game. "There were a lot of things."

Among those things the Vikings dealt with: a Steelers gameplan that shifted when cornerback Xavier Rhodes clamped down on receiver Antonio Brown, his childhood buddy .

Brown was targeted 11 times but caught only three balls for 62 yards. Six Steelers receivers had at least three catches as Ben Roethlisberger dished out to his other weapons.

As for where the Vikings go from here? Who knows? Their coach won't give a hint as to the health of his quarterback, an act growing stale with some.

"Zimmer's unwillingness to engage on basic questions about Bradford, or issues that emerged from Minnesota's unforgivably sloppy performance, revealed a fourth-year head coach who eschews accountability at his convenience," Pioneer Press columnist Brian Murphy wrote .

For the Vikings to turn things around, it'd be more convenient for Bradford to be back sooner than later.

