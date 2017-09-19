Steelers' Mike Tomlin rides 'hot hand' in playing Anthony Chickillo over James Harrison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin bypassed 39-year-old James Harrison in favor of third-year player Anthony Chickillo on Sunday after T.J. Watt's groin injury because he wanted to go with the “hot hand.”

Harrison did not play a snap after being on the field for just four plays in the season opener at Cleveland.

Chickillo started in place of an injured Bud Dupree in the opener and produced two sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. When Watt left in the first half, Chickillo was called on again even though Harrison is the listed second team right outside linebacker on the depth chart.

Asked if Harrison has dropped on the depth chart, Tomlin offered this response:

“Is he dropping or are other guys ascending?” Tomlin said.

Tomlin added that Harrison is not a forgotten man on the defense that is ranked third in the NFL in fewest yards allowed.

“We appreciate James, we know what James is capable of,” Tomlin said. “James will ready himself. There will be a time in the season where we will call on his services and he'll deliver and deliver in a big way, much like he did at the latter part of 2016.”

Harrison moved into the starting lineup in the second half of last season and led the team with five and became the franchise's all-time sacks leader with 79.5.

“We're going to continue to roll people in play and play guys that we see fit,” Tomlin said, “and not do a real good job of describing our mindset or outlining our intentions – because part of it is gamesmanship and part of it is it will define itself as we move forward.”

The Steelers play the 0-2 Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Tomlin said all of the Steelers' injured players have a chance to suit up against the Bears. The list includes Watt, defensive end Stephon Tuitt (left biceps), tight end Vance McDonald (back), safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion) and left tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring). Gilbert was the only injury that was not reported immediately after the Steelers' 26-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.