Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Jaguars 30, Steelers 9

1. For all of the finger-pointing, whether it was by Ben Roethlisberger at Antonio Brown or Brown at himself , the Steelers' first play from scrimmage should have come as no surprise.

Roethlisberger launched a deep pass down the right sideline to Brown, who got pushed into the path of the ball by Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey for a 49-yard gain to the Jaguars' 23.

Big Ben and Brown know they need each other, as they will go down as the best pass-and-catch combination in Steelers history.

The problem isn't with their dialogue over distraction.

2. No, the Steelers' problem — and it's becoming a big one — is their red-zone efficiency.

Three times, the Steelers had a first-and-10 inside the Jacksonville 17. They came away with a Chris Boswell field goal each time.

On a third-and-8 at the 11, Roethlisberger rolled right but threw incomplete to Bryant. After Ryan Shazier's interception late in the second quarter, the Steelers had a second-and-9 at the 16 when Roethlisberger threw into double coverage for Brown. And at the start of third quarter, on a third-and-goal at the 2, Big Ben threw incomplete in left corner of end zone for Brown.

3. An even bigger problem was Roethlisberger's pick-sixes.

Both came on tipped passes, but that's no excuse.

The first came on a second-and-11 at the Steelers' 22, when nose tackle Abry Jones stood up left guard Ramon Foster and got his hand on Roethlisberger's pass intended for Brown.

Telvin Smith intercepted it and ran 28 yards untouched for a 13-9 lead at 6 minutes, 38 seconds of the third quarter.

The second came on the next possession, two plays after Roethlisberger was sacked for a 7-yard loss and one play after he was booed for trying an off-target shovel pass to tight end Jesse James. On third-and-17 at their own 34, Roethlisberger forced a pass intended for Brown into triple coverage. It was deflected by Ramsey into the hands of safety Barry Church, and the Penn Hills graduate returned it 51 yards for a touchdown and 20-9 lead.

In the third quarter, the Steelers' time of possession was 13:28 to the Jaguars' 1:32, and yet Jacksonville outscored them 13-3.

4. What's worse, the third quarter ended with defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. beating Steelers right tackle Chris Hubbard for a sack and a 4-yard loss on third-and-8 at the 49.

Hubbard started his third consecutive game in place of the injured Marcus Gilbert, the only starter out against Jacksonville.

This was the first game the Steelers had all 11 defensive starters healthy, but that hardly made a difference when they really needed to make a difference.

Jacksonville started the fourth quarter on its own 4, yet allowed Leonard Fournette to break runs of 13 and 12 yards and Chris Ivory to bounce outside for a 19-yard gain to the Steelers' 28.

The defense held the Jaguars to a Jason Myers 47-yard field goal, but the drive totaled 13 plays, covered 67 yards and 8:07 at a time when the Steelers needed to get the ball back and score.

5. Roethlisberger completed 33 of 55 passes for 312 yards but threw five interceptions and no touchdowns.

His 37.8 passer rating was tied for the fifth-worst of his career, and the interceptions were killers, especially the two returned for touchdowns. It was the first time a Steelers quarterback has thrown five interceptions since 1987, when Mark Malone did so in 34-10 loss to the Browns on Sept. 20, 1987, at Cleveland's Municipal Stadium.

But Big Ben's biggest problem might be a trust issue.

He targeted Brown 19 times, completing 10 for 157 yards.

He targeted Le'Veon Bell 10 times, completing all 10 for 46 yards.

He targeted the other six players who had catches a combined total of 25 times.

No wonder Steelers fans booed this one.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.