Steelers

Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert out, wide receiver Martavis Bryant in against the Jaguars

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert during OTAs on the South Side, Wednesday, May 25, 2016.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant catches a pass during the second quarter against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 1 hour ago

Tackle Marcus Gilbert missed his third game in a row Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gilbert, who has been bothered by a hamstring injury was one of seven players on the Steelers' inactive list for the game. Chris Hubbard made his third consecutive start in place of Gilbert.

Also on the list were linebacker James Harrison, who was inactive for the second game in a row. Harrison was sick when he sat against the Baltimore Ravens, but he was not on the injury report the entire week preceding the Jacksonville game.

Also inactive were quarterback Joshua Dobbs, wide receiver Eli Rogers, cornerback Brian Allen, tackle Jerald Hawkins and nose tackle Daniel McCullers.

Rogers was inactive for the second week in a row. Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster replaced Rogers in the slot, and Antonio Brown returned punts.

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who became ill Saturday and was listed as questionable to play, was active for the Steelers.

