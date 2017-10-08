Ben Roethlisberger throws career-high 5 INTs; Steelers lose big to Jaguars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three trips inside the red zone Sunday afternoon resulted in three field goals for the Steelers. The inability to find the end zone was a precursor to a second-half meltdown that resulted in a 30-9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field.

Four of Ben Roethlisberger's career-high five interceptions came in the second half, and the Jaguars returned two of the picks for touchdowns in the third quarter to quickly turn a two-point deficit into an 11-point lead that grew as the game dragged on.

Penn Hills grad Barry Church returned another interception 51 yards for a score, and the defense yielded a 90-yard touchdown run to Leonard Fournette in the fourth quarter to cap a lousy day.

Nobody took the loss harder than the 35-year-old Roethlisberger, whose five interceptions were the most thrown by a Steelers quarterback since Mark Malone did it in 1987.

"Maybe I don't have it anymore," he said.

The same question could be applied to the Steelers, who have lost two of three after starting the season 2-0. In both losses, the Steelers were heavily favored, reinforcing the belief they play down to their competition.

"I'm tired of losing to teams we should beat," guard Ramon Foster said.

"You can't ride the roller coaster as a team," defensive captain Cam Heyward added. "We have to stay consistent. There can't be highs. There can't be lows. You have to stay on an even keel from last week to this week. It's unacceptable."

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stands on the sideline next to Landry Jones after throwing his fifth interception against the Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.

The Steelers still occupy first place in the AFC North, but they will take a 3-2 record into next weekend's game at Kansas City, the NFL's only unbeaten team heading into Sunday night. A loss would jeopardize their goal of hosting the AFC title game at Heinz Field.

"We can't play around anymore if we desire to play in Minnesota," said Foster, referring to the site of Super Bowl LII. "It's early. We've got enough time to correct it. It's an AFC loss, though. When you want home-field advantage, you can't deal with that type of stuff."

That "stuff" included a return of the offensive shortcomings that disappeared in last weekend's victory at Baltimore. In addition to Roethlisberger's continued struggles — his passer rating declined for the third consecutive game — Le'Veon Bell wasn't a factor, and in another recurring theme, Antonio Brown had twice as many catches as any other wide receiver.

"I keep saying it over and over again," center Maurkice Pouncey said, "the offense didn't play as well as we thought we should have played today."

Facing the NFL's worst run defense, Bell had just 47 rushing yards on 15 carries. After Telvin Smith's 28-yard interception return put the Jaguars on top, 13-9, with 6:38 left in the third quarter, the Steelers abandoned the running game, with Bell carrying only three times.

Brown was targeted 19 times, catching 10 passes for 157 yards. Martavis Bryant, however, caught just five passes for 21 yards.

Roethlisberger attempted 55 passes, completing 33 for 312 yards, his first 300-yard performance in 11 games. But the 37.8 passer rating tied for the fifth-worst of his 14-year career and marked the first time in 46 home games he failed to throw a touchdown pass.

"It's one of those things where I've been doing this a long time," Roethlisberger said. "I've had bad games before. I've had bad stretches. I've had good ones, too. You just find a way to move on and play better."

Perhaps just as disturbing was the Steelers' play inside the red zone. On their first series, they moved to the Jacksonville 9. Late in the first half, after a Ryan Shazier interception, they got to the 16 in the waning seconds. On the first possession of the second half, they compiled a 14-play drive to the 2.

Each time, the Steelers settled for Chris Boswell field goals covering 29, 34 and 20 yards.

"Three points is not going to get the job done," Brown said. "We've got to find a way to get the ball in the end zone."

Brown had a 28-yard touchdown catch negated by a holding penalty in the fourth quarter with the Steelers trailing by 14 points. Two plays later, Roethlisberger threw an interception at the goal line, his fifth of the game.

And so it was the first time the Steelers didn't score a touchdown at home since Nov. 15, 2009 in an 18-12 loss to Cincinnati.

Roethlisberger didn't have an explanation for his performance.

"You play this game long enough, you're going to get those games," he said.

This one could be costly for the Steelers come January.

"We've got some time to clean it up," guard David DeCastro said. "But we've got to clean it up now."

