LIVE: Jaguars take 7-3 lead on Steelers, 2nd quarter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Updates from Heinz Field:

10:00 left, second quarter

The Jaguars do ground-and-pound as well as anyone. And they took the lead by riding an emerging elite running back in this league, Leonard Fournette. Jacksonville ran on seven of eight plays during a 47-yard drive (all but one of the carries by Fournette, including his 2-yard leap into the end zone to cap it off.

Faster than a speeding bullet! More powerful than a locomotive!Able to leap defenses in a single bound!It's @_fournette w/ the TD! pic.twitter.com/fuL7oR8zEs — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 8, 2017

End of the first quarter

Ring the Bell is back.

Le'Veon Bell had 10 of the Steelers' 12 touches during a first quarter in which he had 52 yards from scrimmage. But the Steelers' lead is just 3-0, in part, because of an interception of Ben Roethlisberger by Jalen Ramsey with 1:24 left in the quarter.

#Steelers RB @L_Bell26 reached 6,500 scrimmage yards in 52 regular-season games – tying @LT_21 for 3rd-fewest games in NFL history to 6,500. — Dom Rinelli (@drinelli) October 8, 2017

10:17 left, first quarter

Jacksonville had scored a touchdown on its first possession during each of its first four games of this season. Not Sunday – the Steelers defense induced a three-and-out from the Jaguars on the first drive of the game.

The Steelers responded with seven-play, 61-yard drive to take the lead by way of a Chris Boswell 29-yard field goal.

The big play?

So much for a rift between Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown. Or of the thought that Ben was ignoring his star receiver intentionally.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.