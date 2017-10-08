Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

LIVE: Jaguars take 7-3 lead on Steelers, 2nd quarter

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 1:15 p.m.
Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter of their game at Heinz Field on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette scores with a 2-yard leap into the end zone in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell takes a selfie with fans before playing the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Ryan Shazier and Joe Haden share a lighter moment before playing the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 25 minutes ago

Updates from Heinz Field:

10:00 left, second quarter

The Jaguars do ground-and-pound as well as anyone. And they took the lead by riding an emerging elite running back in this league, Leonard Fournette. Jacksonville ran on seven of eight plays during a 47-yard drive (all but one of the carries by Fournette, including his 2-yard leap into the end zone to cap it off.

End of the first quarter

Ring the Bell is back.

Le'Veon Bell had 10 of the Steelers' 12 touches during a first quarter in which he had 52 yards from scrimmage. But the Steelers' lead is just 3-0, in part, because of an interception of Ben Roethlisberger by Jalen Ramsey with 1:24 left in the quarter.

10:17 left, first quarter

Jacksonville had scored a touchdown on its first possession during each of its first four games of this season. Not Sunday – the Steelers defense induced a three-and-out from the Jaguars on the first drive of the game.

The Steelers responded with seven-play, 61-yard drive to take the lead by way of a Chris Boswell 29-yard field goal.

The big play?

So much for a rift between Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown. Or of the thought that Ben was ignoring his star receiver intentionally.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

