Steelers run defense falls short in loss to Jaguars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It had been more than 30 minutes after the game, and closer to 40 minutes had passed since Leonard Fournette's final carry of Sunday's game.

“He's probably still running somewhere,” Mike Mitchell said.

A cheap wisecrack — but the Steelers safety's look remained stern. He wasn't laughing.

No one in the Steelers' locker room was after the 30-9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars — especially not those most responsible for the run defense after the Jaguars ambushed the Steelers for 231 rushing yards.

The Steelers have not allowed a team to rush for more than that many yards in 264 games: On Nov. 19, 2000 — also against Jacksonville — the Steelers gave up 240 yards (they also allowed 231 to Cleveland in the 2016 season finale on New Year's Day in a meaningless game many starters did not play).

“It's unacceptable,” defensive captain Cameron Heyward said.

Especially for a team that prides itself on not letting teams run against it. The most recent time the Steelers made the Super Bowl, for example, they had two separate four-game stretches in which opponents did not combine for 231 rushing yards.

That was just seven years ago — but it must seem much longer than that. Sunday marked the second time in a three-game span a Steelers opponent had 220 or more rushing yards.

“You definitely don't want to allow somebody to run for that many yards, have those type of runs and just be able to run the ball down your throat,” linebacker Ryan Shazier said.

“But I know one thing: We are gonna make sure we get this taken care of.”

Strong words. Surely sincere, too. And repeated across the Steelers locker room.

One problem, though. They spent most of the past two weeks echoing similar sentiments after the Chicago Bears had 222 rushing yards while beating the Steelers on Sept. 24 and then the Baltimore Ravens had two long runs of more than 20 yards, albeit in defeat, last week.

Mitchell said the defense was challenged to emphasize being, above all, a run-stopping unit this week.

“We did not meet that challenge,” Mitchell said.

Although the rushing total is demoralizing on its own, some could point out the final 90 came on the final Jacksonville snap of the game when Fournette burst through a line that was gambling to make a big play and sprinted to the end zone.

To that point, Fournette had averaged 3.4 yards on his 27 carries — an acceptable number for a defense. Fournette did not have a carry that netted more than 13 yards until that point. Most defenses would take that, too.

But what made Fournette's total unsettling was that it was done without any sort of trickery. The Steelers talked all week about how the Jaguars were a run-first team. And once they built a lead in the second half, that was even more so. Jacksonville attempted one pass the entire second half. But it managed 172 rushing yards (and netted just 82 passing yards for the game) anyway.

One 13-play drive in the second half was all rushing plays. It ate 8 minutes, 7 seconds off the clock.

“We knew it was coming,” cornerback Joe Haden said. “They just did a really good job of playing above the sticks — winning first down, winning second down, putting them in third-and-short. That's just their game plan.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.