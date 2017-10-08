Penn Hills native, Jaguars safety Barry Church makes most of return trip to Heinz Field

Barry Church will show off the football he took home with him Sunday. How often do you get a pick six against your hometown team?

“That's getting hung up somewhere in my house,” said Church, a Penn Hills native and Jaguars safety. “I've definitely got to keep that one.”

It came on a throw Ben Roethlisberger surely would like back.

The Steelers quarterback threw five interceptions in Sunday's 30-9 loss to the Jaguars, including a pair less than 3 minutes apart that Church and Telvin Smith returned for third-quarter touchdowns. The back-to-back defensive scores flipped a 9-7 Steelers lead to a 20-9 advantage for the Jaguars.

Afterward, Church described Roethlisberger as “flustered.”

“We could definitely tell,” Church said. “We were showing him multiple looks back there. He would go to his first look, third look and then he would start getting flustered trying to make one of those miraculous ‘Big Ben plays.' We were able to collapse the pocket at that time and not give him enough time to make one of those great ones.”

The key, Church said, was to take away the run game and make the Steelers one-dimensional. The Jaguars held Le'Veon Bell to just 47 yards on 15 carries. It came a week after Bell rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns at Baltimore.

“We knew if they had their option to either run it or pass it, that's when they become a super-dangerous offense,” Church said. “We were kind of able to bottle up Le'Veon Bell a little bit and force Ben to throw the ball. We knew we had a secondary to compete with their receivers. Once we were able to do that, get Ben flustered, we had the pass rush to be able to get to him quick enough before he makes some miraculous play. They kind of played right into our hands.”

What surprised Church most was the Steelers didn't try to establish a running game in the second half. Bell had just six carries and 15 yards after halftime.

Instead, Roethlisberger threw 34 times and finished with 55 attempts. The Steelers started the third quarter with a 15-play drive that included 12 passes. Four of the next five drives ended with interceptions.

“I was super surprised by that,” Church said. “Last week, (Bell) had 35 carries or something like that. I was super surprised. I thought for sure they were going to feed him the ball. Especially going into the second half, we were going to have to stop the run. But they kind of went away from it.”

Church's interception return came with 3 minutes, 59 seconds left in the third quarter. Roethlisberger's throw was intended for Antonio Brown, but Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey deflected it to Church.

The interception was Church's first this season and the sixth of his career. The touchdown was his second career score.

“I can't really describe with words that one,” Church said. “It was a heck of a job by Ramsey tipping me the ball. I just knew that nobody was going to be able to catch me going down the sideline.”

Church hadn't played in Pittsburgh since his freshman year at Toledo, when the Rockets visited Pitt. He was supposed to play at Heinz Field last season with the Cowboys, but missed the game with a broken forearm.

“My heart was bumping as soon as we landed here,” he said. “It felt great just playing at Heinz Field again, hometown, and getting to play against the Steelers. That's unbelievable. And able to take a pick six? It was a great feeling.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer.