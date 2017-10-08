Chris Adamski's gameday grades: Jaguars 30, Steelers 9

Quarterback: F

Too easy, right? Sure, you could probably make a case that on each of Ben Roethlisberger's interceptions, he wasn't completely at fault. (Some of those cases would be more compelling than others). But regardless, it was five interceptions. It's tough to justify much else when it's FIVE interceptions. This space has been kind to Roethlisberger when he's had “off” days, but the team still won. Well, this was an occasion when he had a (very) off day, and the team lost (very badly). At 35, for the first time, there will be legitimate, reasonable questions about whether Big Ben is past his prime. It will be interesting to see how he will — or if he can — respond.

Skill positions: D+

Antonio Brown got his receiving yards — 157 of them — but it took a bushel of targets (19) and a high volume of catches (10) to get there. There was 49-yard play on the first snap of the game and a small handful of other impressive catches … but too much of his production came in proverbial “garbage time” late. Also, maybe Le'Veon Bell isn't as “back” as we thought he was after last week's dynamic performance. There was a time you'd never believe you'd see Martavis Bryant average 4.2 yards per reception for a game (or just one touchdown through five games in a season), but that's where he is now. Similar to Roethlisberger (though for different reasons), is it fair to at least begin to broach the question of whether we won't see that dynamic Bryant again?

Offensive line: C

Roethlisberger was sacked just twice, and he was hit on three other occasions. But during a game in which he had 57 dropbacks (and faced a good pass-rushing team), that's not so bad. There clearly weren't gaping holes for Bell to navigate through, and that's against a poor rush-defense team, no less. David DeCastro took a holding penalty that appeared pretty costly (it nullified a touchdown), but in reality the infraction probably saved Roethlisberger from getting hit and sacked so it wasn't as “costly” as it might appear. That said, DeCastro is culpable for getting beat by Sheldon Day in the first place, because that is what resulted in the hold.

Defensive line: D

The 231 rushing yards against can be nitpicked (“It was only 141 until the final desperation play!”), justified (“The Jaguars almost literally ran every play!”) and excused (“The featured back was only averaging 3.3 yards until that final carry!”). But that 231 remains an ugly number. And rushing yardage, typically, falls largely on the defensive line. True, it wasn't as if the Steelers were getting manhandled or pushed off the ball. But it was the worst rushing defense performance by the Steelers in 17 years .

Linebackers: C-

The unit accounted for two sacks and three QB hits among 16 dropbacks — not a bad ratio, particularly against a team lauded for its pass protection. But, similarly to the defensive line, the linebackers must be accountable for 231 rushing yards against. Every week it seems as if it's something different — pursuit angles, lacking proper gap fits, poor tackling. This week, it was more of a slow bleed (until the final 90-yard carry, that is). With three first-round picks among the four starters, it needs to be better. Perhaps a return of James Harrison to the game-day roster could be a needed jolt?

Secondary: B-

That the opposing quarterback wasn't asked to do much isn't the fault of the Steelers' defensive backs. That quarterback, Blake Bortles, had just 95 passing yards, a 48.2 passer rating and completed just six passes to wide receivers. The Steelers have not exactly faced a murderer's row of downfield passing threats so far this season. But their secondary didn't make the schedule. Yes, we all want to see how the revamped unit will fare against New England or Green Bay. But so far, one can't have many complaints about the secondary.

Special teams: B

No remarkable plays by any unit on special teams to speak of. A poor day of returns on both sides, too. Jordan Berry had one awful punt but two outstanding ones. The Steelers appeared close to blocking a punt twice. Three of Chris Boswell's four kickoffs went for touchbacks; he also was 3 for 3 on field goals (albeit short ones).

Coaching: D-

Similar to the quarterback, coaches are judged as much as anything on wins and losses, so if Mike Tomlin was praised for keeping the team together after last week's impressive road win at Baltimore, he should be disparaged for a bad home loss now. The defensive game plan needs some examination after an opponent that was so overly one-dimensional was able to hold the ball for so long. And unless this collection of talent on offense is overrated (and maybe it is), the coaches must be held accountable for its glaring lack of production.

Overall: F

This was a stinker, no way around it. Believe it or not, you probably could talk yourself into taking a few positives out of it (the Ben/AB drama doesn't carry over to the field, the pass defense now statistically is the best in the league, T.J. Watt looks more and more like a playmaker every outing). But it was a three-touchdown loss at home. Worse, it's time (probably well past time, actually) to acknowledge that for all that has been said about this being an elite offense over the past 14 months or so — it's time to admit that it just isn't. The proof is in the numbers. For whatever reason, this offense has gone too long without consistently producing at a high level.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.