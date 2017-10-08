Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steel Mill Game Day: Stopping the stretch key for the Steelers vs. Jaguars

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 9:18 a.m.
In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars' Leonard Fournette runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ second-ranked defense is relishing a shot at slowing down Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette on Sunday.
Updated 2 hours ago

Mike Mitchell is never a man who is at a loss for words – especially, sometimes, blunt and colorful ones.

So when the Steelers safety spoke to the media after a practice earlier this week, he was putting himself on the Jacksonville Jaguars team bus.

“They for sure are going to get off the bus running an ‘outside stretch' based on what we've done the last two weeks,” Mitchell said, referring to the preferred playcall in which the Chicago Bears shredded the Steelers' defense using the stretch play Sept. 24 and how the Baltimore Ravens got a big gain off the same style of play last week.

“If you don't think (the Jaguars) are getting off the bus running an outside stretch, you've been on the best marijuana this side of the Mississippi.”

Led by No. 4 overall draft pick Leonard Fournette and one of the best No. 2 backs in the league in Chris Ivory, Jacksonville has the NFL's No. 2 rushing offense at 148.8 yards per game.

The Steelers – in large part because of the 222 rushing yards submitted two weeks ago at Soldier Field – rank 22nd in the league in rush defense.

Though there was improvement last week in Baltimore (82 net rushing yards against) – the Ravens' Alex Collins had runs of 50 yards and 23 yards to account for the two biggest plays of the game for the Ravens.

“We got better that game because we were actually in the (correct) gaps – but guys just fell down, and we created for them two big runs,” linebacker Bud Dupree said. “We are feeling better film-wise, but we have to stay on our keys and stay on top of our blocks. If we do that, we will be good.”

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler was one of the most blunt about the Steelers' poor performance against the run in Chicago. But his angst was more centered around the subpar tackling than anything to do with schematics or positioning.

“Thought saw a little bit more improvement in our tackling (last week), really,” Butler said. “That's the biggest thing we've got to do. We've got to tackle well. If we tackle well, we'll be in position to make some plays. I think we'll be fine.”

Stopping the stretch became such a topic of conversation at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex over the past two weeks that it almost became cliché. Players, surely wary of the topic after watching the nightmarish film and hearing from exasperated coaches, anticipated questions about it before they'd even be finished being asked them.

Affable defensive captain Cam Heyward rolled his eyes when asked about stopping that type of run, which is a staple of most playbooks, from college to the pros.

“Man, we've got to quit doing it to ourselves because when we do it, it provides headaches for everybody and we are all (ticked) off at each other,” Heyward said. “But it's just about guys doing their jobs – it's as simple as that.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

