Steel Mill A.M.: Steelers of recent vintage have rebounded from much lower points than this

Panic buttons. Calls for firing the head coach. Calls for firing the offensive coordinator. Whispers that the quarterback is washed up.

Declarations that the season is over.

In our business, we call this Monday – or at least the Monday after virtually ANY loss by the hometown team. Just a regular part of overall fan angst.

But sometimes, the feelings of dismay are (just a little bit) more justified than others. In particular, it seems, in recent seasons for the Steelers. In 2017, perhaps Sunday was that low point (a 21-point home loss to an allegedly-mediocre team in which Ben Roethlisberger threw five interceptions).

Virtually every team in NFL history has a nadir of some sort to its season. The Steelers have had pretty clear and obvious ones each of the past four seasons. And after each, to their considerable credit, they have bounced back. Bigly.

A look at the low points of recent seasons, and how the Steelers recovered from them:

2016

Season nadir: The Steelers lost four consecutive to fall to 4-5 when the defense was manhandled by the Dallas Cowboys at Heinz Field on Nov. 13. Even another single loss, and they would have been in danger of missing the playoffs.

Rebound: They promptly won their final seven to win the AFC North (and also advanced to the AFC championship game).

2015

Season nadir: A home loss to the rival Cincinnati Bengals – coupled with the season-long loss of star running back Le'Veon Bell in that game – seemed to doom the Steelers to a non-playoff year. At 4-4, having lost two straight and with a four-game deficit in the division, they needed to go on a run. A big one. Fast.

Rebound: The Steelers did just that, winning five of six over a stretch in which they played four teams with winning records. They'd end up slipping into the playoffs and advancing a round.

2014

Season nadir: After Week 6, it seemed as if another middling season was coming to follow two consecutive 8-8 campaigns. The Steelers were 3-3, hadn't yet put together two straight wins and were coming off a humiliating 31-10 loss to the Browns (the Browns!). Worse, the tougher part of their schedule was still to come.

Rebound: The Steelers would win eight of their final 10, including all six against teams that finished the season with a winning record – twice beating the Bengals in December in a frenzied successful effort to win the AFC North.

2013

Season nadir: Forget merely 2013, the low point for the entire Mike Tomlin tenure was probably the first half of that campaign. The Steelers put up an 0-fer in September that was capped by a defeat in London to the previously-winless Vikings. They'd fall to 2-6 by way of a 55-31 pasting at home by Tom Brady and the Patriots. Season over.

Rebound: Not mathematically, it wasn't. The Steelers won six of their final eight – including their final three – and were in the race until the final hours of the final day of the regular season.

This isn't to say definitively that just because it figuratively seems as if the world is falling on the Steelers right now that they'll manage another miraculous season turnaround. Who knows, even, maybe Sunday wasn't even this season's low point? (After all, a road date with the undefeated Chiefs looms just next week).

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stands on the sideline next to Landry Jones after throwing his fifth interception against the Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field. For more images from Week 5, visit the Trib's photo gallery . Photo by Christopher Horner

Sunday's result

Jaguars 30, Steelers 9

Three stats to know

1. Incredibly, in the Steelers' two losses this season, the two opponents have combined for a total of seven completions to wide receivers.

2. Antonio Brown himself has had more catches than the entirety of three of the five wide receivers corps of Steelers' opponents have had in their games this season.

3. Over his past 17 games (including the playoffs), Ben Roethlisberger has thrown 20 interceptions and 23 touchdown passes.

Weekly schedule

The Steelers practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Three storylines for the week

1. Is it a myth that the Steelers' offense is elite? When did it stop being so – or, was it never that in the first place? It's been the narrative that "this explosive offense eventually will get on track!" But evidence suggests it won't get there and hasn't been there in a long time.

2. How does the run defense get fixed? Or, at least, how does it respond to the franchise's worst statistical game in that category in 17 years?

3. Be it the anthem situation or a sideline tirade or, now, a deflating loss, stress seems to be building on the ties that bind the fabric of the team. Will the Steelers ultimately succumb to it all and burst at the seams? Or is it all just a bunch of speedbumps?

Next game

Steelers (3-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-0), 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are the NFL's lone remaining unbeaten. But the Steelers have beaten them twice over the past 53 weeks – counting the playoffs, Kansas City is 26-6 against the rest of the NFL since Week 8 of the 2015 season, but 0-2 against the Steelers.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.